Mickey Shorts Theater Reopens at Disney's Hollywood Studios with Little Cosmetic Change

The refurbishment began back at the beginning of August.

Mickey Shorts Theater has reopened after a month and half refurbishment, but left remnants of a now shuttered Disney app. 

What’s Happening:

  • Back on August 9th, Vacation Fun - An Original Animated Short with Mickey & Minnie took a brief hiatus at Disney’s Hollywood Studios as the Mickey Shorts Theater closed for refurbishment. 
  • Today, September 28th, Mickey Shorts Theater reopened with no visible major changes happening. 

  • In fact, this refurbishment didn’t seem to be cosmetic, as signage for the now obsolete Play Disney Parks app remains at the venue. 

  • The app, which launched back in June of 2018, was officially discontinued on September 16th and is no longer available on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. 
  • Beyond the remaining sign, the posters and photo ops also remain the same around the theater. 

  • While nothing major occurred from guest view, it’s good to see the attraction return.
  • However, during the last month, the theater was used as a distribution location for the newest Annual Passholder magnet, featuring Kermit the Frog.
  • For those looking to head to Walt Disney World, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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Jeremiah Good
Our main correspondent for Walt Disney World and the Orlando area and a heck of a paleontologist if he does say so himself.
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