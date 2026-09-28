Mickey Shorts Theater Reopens at Disney's Hollywood Studios with Little Cosmetic Change
The refurbishment began back at the beginning of August.
Mickey Shorts Theater has reopened after a month and half refurbishment, but left remnants of a now shuttered Disney app.
What’s Happening:
- Back on August 9th, Vacation Fun - An Original Animated Short with Mickey & Minnie took a brief hiatus at Disney’s Hollywood Studios as the Mickey Shorts Theater closed for refurbishment.
- Today, September 28th, Mickey Shorts Theater reopened with no visible major changes happening.
- In fact, this refurbishment didn’t seem to be cosmetic, as signage for the now obsolete Play Disney Parks app remains at the venue.
- The app, which launched back in June of 2018, was officially discontinued on September 16th and is no longer available on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
- Beyond the remaining sign, the posters and photo ops also remain the same around the theater.
- While nothing major occurred from guest view, it’s good to see the attraction return.
- However, during the last month, the theater was used as a distribution location for the newest Annual Passholder magnet, featuring Kermit the Frog.
- For those looking to head to Walt Disney World, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
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