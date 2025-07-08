Din Tai Fung at Disneyland Resort's Downtown Disney Offers Enamel Pin Set Deal for Magic Key Holders
The pins are available to any guests, but Magic Key Holders have a special rate this week.
The Din Tai Fung restaurant at Disneyland Resort’s Downtown Disney District is offering a special deal on its limited-edition enamel pin set for Magic Key Holders this week.
What’s Happening:
- For Magic Key Holder Week (celebrated Monday, July 7th through Sunday the 13th at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California), guests who quality can receive one of the limited-edition Din Tai Fung enamel pin sets with a takeout order of $65 or more (not including tax or gratuity).
- Regular Downtown Disney guests can receive one of the pin sets with a takeout order of $150 or more, or anyone can simply purchase the set for $19.50.
More Current Magic Key Offers:
- Other exciting Magic Key Holder deals at Downtown Disney include:
- 20% off at Ballast Point Brewing Co.
- A $15 beignet-with-frozen-drink deal at Beignets Expressed
- A secret-menu-item Key Lime Pie Crazy Shake at Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes
- 17% off at Parkside Market
- The secret-menu-item Wishing Heart Mocktail at Vista Parkside Market
- A buy-one-get-one-free pint of ice cream at Salt & Straw
- 23% off at Wetzel’s Pretzels.
- Guests could also get a free Bowl Card with a food or beverage purchase at Splitsville Luxury Lanes or a free Playpop card with a purchase of $40 or more at Lovepop.
- These specific deals are valid through July 31st.
What They’re Saying:
- Din Tai Fung: “In honor of Disneyland Resort’s 70th Celebration, we’re celebrating with a limited-edition enamel pin set— available exclusively at our Downtown Disney location. This collectible set features beloved Din Tai Fung icons: our mascots Bao Bao and Shao Mai, our signature takeout bag, and the iconic Downtown Disney Din Tai Fung."
More Din Tai Fung News:
- The restaurant’s enamel pin set for Disneyland’s 70th anniversary was revealed back in May.
- Our first visit to Downtown Disney’s Din Tai Fung restaurant was almost exactly one year ago.
- The grand opening date for this Din Tai Fung location was announced in June of 2024.