Din Tai Fung at Disneyland Resort's Downtown Disney Offers Enamel Pin Set Deal for Magic Key Holders

The pins are available to any guests, but Magic Key Holders have a special rate this week.
The Din Tai Fung restaurant at Disneyland Resort’s Downtown Disney District is offering a special deal on its limited-edition enamel pin set for Magic Key Holders this week.

What’s Happening:

  • For Magic Key Holder Week (celebrated Monday, July 7th through Sunday the 13th at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California), guests who quality can receive one of the limited-edition Din Tai Fung enamel pin sets with a takeout order of $65 or more (not including tax or gratuity).
  • Regular Downtown Disney guests can receive one of the pin sets with a takeout order of $150 or more, or anyone can simply purchase the set for $19.50.

More Current Magic Key Offers:

  • Other exciting Magic Key Holder deals at Downtown Disney include:
    • 20% off at Ballast Point Brewing Co.
    • A $15 beignet-with-frozen-drink deal at Beignets Expressed
    • A secret-menu-item Key Lime Pie Crazy Shake at Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes
    • 17% off at Parkside Market
    • The secret-menu-item Wishing Heart Mocktail at Vista Parkside Market
    • A buy-one-get-one-free pint of ice cream at Salt & Straw
    • 23% off at Wetzel’s Pretzels.
  • Guests could also get a free Bowl Card with a food or beverage purchase at Splitsville Luxury Lanes or a free Playpop card with a purchase of $40 or more at Lovepop.
  • These specific deals are valid through July 31st.

What They’re Saying:

  • Din Tai Fung: “In honor of Disneyland Resort’s 70th Celebration, we’re celebrating with a limited-edition enamel pin set— available exclusively at our Downtown Disney location. This collectible set features beloved Din Tai Fung icons: our mascots Bao Bao and Shao Mai, our signature takeout bag, and the iconic Downtown Disney Din Tai Fung."

More Din Tai Fung News:

