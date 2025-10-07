Disney Cruise Line Adds New Sail Dates for Disney Adventure and Disney Wonder
The rescheduled Disney Adventure maiden voyage is now available to book.
After having its maiden voyage pushed back, Disney Cruise Line has added new sail dates (including the new maiden voyage date) for the Disney Adventure, as well as the Disney Wonder.
What’s Happening:
- Last month, Disney Cruise Line made the decision to delay the Disney Adventure's maiden voyage from December 15th, 2025 to March 10th, 2026.
- Disney stated at the time that this move was due to “unexpected delays in the shipbuilding process."
- Now, itineraries for the ship’s new maiden voyage date, as well as a second date, are available to book.
- The new sail dates are as follows:
- March 10th, 2026: 3-Night Cruise from Singapore (New Maiden Voyage Date)
- March 13th, 2026: 3-Night Cruise from Singapore
- Disney Cruise Line has also added a new 5-night Baja Cruise from San Diego aboard the Disney Wonder, setting sail on April 14th, 2027.
- Meanwhile, Disney’s other newest ship, the Disney Destiny, is still slated to set sail on its maiden voyage on November 20th.
More on the Disney Adventure:
- The Disney Adventure will be the first Disney Cruise Line set to sail out of Singapore.
- Notably, the ship will also feature several unique elements as it was not initially commissioned by Disney Cruise Line.
- One such unique feature is Disney Cruise Line’s first roller coaster at-sea.
- Plus, the ship will even have its own comic book!
- Duffy and Friends will make their Disney Cruise Line debut on the Disney Adventure, appearing in their own stage show and even getting a dedicated merchandise location.
- You can learn more about the ship and its progress on our Disney Adventure Project Tracker.
