Disney Cruise Line Adds New Sail Dates for Disney Adventure and Disney Wonder

After having its maiden voyage pushed back, Disney Cruise Line has added new sail dates (including the new maiden voyage date) for the Disney Adventure, as well as the Disney Wonder.

Last month, Disney Cruise Line made the decision to delay the Disney Adventure's maiden voyage

Disney stated at the time that this move was due to “unexpected delays in the shipbuilding process."

Now, itineraries for the ship’s new maiden voyage date, as well as a second date, are available to book.

The new sail dates are as follows: March 10th, 2026: 3-Night Cruise from Singapore (New Maiden Voyage Date) March 13th, 2026: 3-Night Cruise from Singapore

Disney Cruise Line has also added a new 5-night Baja Cruise from San Diego aboard the Disney Wonder, setting sail on April 14th, 2027 .

