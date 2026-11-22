Disney Cruise Line and Bacha Coffee Team Up for Festive Holiday Offerings Aboard the Disney Adventure
Guests can enjoy specialty seasonal coffees throughout the ship, including in their staterooms, restaurants and lounges.
Disney Cruise Line and luxury coffee brand Bacha Coffee are teaming up to bring a festive selection of specialty coffees aboard the Disney Adventure this holiday season.
What's Happening:
- Disney Cruise Line has partnered with Bacha Coffee for an exclusive holiday collaboration, offering guests a selection of seasonal coffee blends throughout the Disney Adventure.
- The collaboration brings festive flavors to the ship, allowing guests to enjoy specialty coffees while celebrating the holidays at sea.
- Among the featured offerings is Winter Journey Coffee, a seasonal blend featuring notes of creamy chocolate, sticky caramel and sweet orange.
- Guests can also enjoy the Holiday Party Coffee Bag Taster, which features an assortment of seasonal coffee favorites.
- Bacha Coffee will be available at various locations throughout the ship, including lounges, restaurants and the spa.
- Guests can also enjoy freshly brewed Bacha Coffee from the comfort of their staterooms.
- The collaboration adds another premium food and beverage offering to the Disney Adventure, bringing a touch of holiday cheer to the ship's onboard dining experiences.
More Disney Cruise Line News:
- In its 2027 rankings, U.S. News & World Report named Disney Cruise Line No. 1 for both families and Caribbean cruises
- Disney Cruise Line has shared a sneak peek at some of the inspiration behind one of the new lounges coming to the Disney Believe, Sea Notes.
- National Geographic and Disney Cruise Line are teaming up to bring a new documentary focused on the Disney Adventure to life later this month.
- Disney Cruise Line voyagers on select sailings can receive Walt Disney World theme park tickets as part of their cruise vacation for a limited time.
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