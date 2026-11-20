The line also placed third in the publication’s inaugural Alaska cruise rankings.

You don't need to tell anybody who has been on a Disney Cruise that they are wonderful experiences and among the best in the industry. However, if anybody needs an unbiased opinion on the topic, we have it, as Disney Cruise Line has been ranked #1 in multiple cruise categories...again.

What's Happening:

In its 2027 rankings, U.S. News & World Report named Disney Cruise Line No. 1 for both families and Caribbean cruises. Disney held both top spots in the 2026 rankings as well.

Disney placed in the top three in two additional categories: Alaska: Disney ranked third, behind Holland America Line and Princess Cruises, in the new category. Mainstream dining: Disney ranked third, behind Celebrity Cruises and Virgin Voyages.

Royal Caribbean International and Carnival Cruise Line followed Disney in the family category, while Explora Journeys and Virgin Voyages rounded out the top three for Caribbean cruises.

As Laughing Place previously reported, the Disney Magic and Disney Wonder are scheduled to sail to Alaska during summer 2027.

U.S. News evaluated 18 ocean cruise lines across 11 categories. Its methodology considers ship-quality evaluations, traveler ratings, and health assessment results, among other factors; this year’s rankings also introduced scores from a panel of six cruise industry experts.

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