Meet Trent, the First Cruise Director of the Disney Believe

Trent Hitchcock brings almost 20 years of experience to the Disney Believe

It's a big week at Disney Cruise Line. Tomorrow we're set for a big livestream event that will finally reveal a few details about the Disney Believe, the newest ship in the DCL fleet. The ship's launch will be a huge moment for many people, but possibly nobody more than Trent Hitchcock who will be the first Cruise Director of the Disney Believe.

What's Happening:

The Disney Parks Blog has announced that DCL cast Member Trent Hitchcock will be the first Cruise Director of the ship when it launches next year.

Hitchcock has been part of Disney Cruise Line for nearly two decades, and has served in some capacity on every DCL vessel, save the Disney Adventure. He also launched the Disney Destiny.

While the Disney Believe's maiden voyage is still a year away, Trent's work is getting underway now. Hitchcock says, " Initial conversations for me begin around a year out when we start talking and developing from an entertainment perspective.”

Hitchcock is especially excited for this role as it will be the first time he has been involved with a ship from this early in its development. He's set to travel to Papenburg, Germany, and the Meyer Werft Shipyard next year.

Hitchcock on being the Disney Believe's first Cruise Director: " Bringing a new ship to life is a special time, and being the opening cruise director to close the Wish class is an honor and a privilege. I can’t wait to share the Disney Believe with all our guests."

As Cruise Director, Hitchcock is specifically tasked with making sure all guests have a good time. He'll be directly involved in many of the ship's events, including deck parties, fireworks at sea, and the Broadway-style shows that so many people love.

Trent Hitchcock on his favorite part of his job: " The pride I get every day waking up knowing that I get to lead an incredible entertainment operation aboard the ship, and the enjoyment I see in every guest that comes on board to experience our storytelling. And when you get to see that through your own children’s eyes, that’s the best part.”

More Disney Cruise Line News:

Be sure not to miss tomorrow's Disney Cruise Line livestream to get all the new info on the Disney Believe.

Follow along as the Laughing Place crew attempts to solve the Disney Believe Scavenger Hunt.

As for the ship itself, the Disney Believe just held its keel-laying ceremony.