Disney Cruise Line Wraps 2026 Alaska Season with Community Support Across Southeast Alaska
Disney Cruise Line celebrated the end of its Alaska season with events supporting students, Coast Guard families and local organizations throughout the region.
Disney Cruise Line wrapped up its 2026 Alaska season with several community events across Southeast Alaska, supporting local students, military families and organizations in Skagway, Juneau and Ketchikan.
What's Happening:
- From September 24-26, Disney Wonder crew members participated in events with Junior Achievement Alaska, the Armed Services YMCA of Alaska and other local groups.
- Activities included conversations with students about maritime careers, a ship tour in Ketchikan and a Coast Guard Families Appreciation Event in Juneau featuring activities, crafts and an appearance by Captain Mickey Mouse.
- Disney Cruise Line also announced an investment in the U.S. Coast Guard Foundation’s Coastie Campers summer program and presented Coast Guard Capt. Michele Schallip with an American flag that had flown aboard the Disney Wonder in Alaskan waters.
- Disney's support of military members and their families continues a tradition stretching back more than a century, with company founders Walt and Roy O. Disney both having served their country during World War I.
- Throughout the 2026 season, Disney Cruise Line supported additional organizations and programs, including the Southeast Alaska Food Bank, Harborview Elementary School, Ketchikan Pioneer Home and Skagway Summer Camp.
- Disney Cruise Line is also strengthening its long-term ties to the region. Earlier this year, the cruise line and Huna Totem Corporation announced a 15-year agreement providing preferential access to Icy Strait Point through at least 2041.
- The agreement will allow Disney Cruise Line guests to continue experiencing Southeast Alaska's culture, wildlife and natural scenery while also supporting local tourism, businesses and jobs.
More Disney Cruise Line News:
- More details on the Disney Believe will be revealed during a special livestream in October.
- Speaking of the Disney Believe, it is making use of an innovative gigablock strategy in its construction.
- Disney Cruise Line and Make-A-Wish Ireland hosted a first of its kind gathering for 30 wish children and their families aboard the Disney Dream.
- The Disney Wonder had to call in the Canadian Air Force due to a cast member injury during a recent Alaska voyage.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney Cruise travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com