Disney Visa Deals: Earn a $250 Onboard Credit on Disney Cruise Line this Fall

The deal is combinable with other current promotions.

It’s time to set sail on a Disney Cruise Line vacation! And, this fall, Disney Visa Cardmembers can book voyages with incredible discounts.

What’s Happening:

It is the perfect time to hit the high seas, as Disney is offering an incredible Disney Cruise Line promotion to Disney Visa Cardmembers.

Available on select cruises aboard the Disney Wish, Disney Dream, Disney Magic, and Disney Fantasy this fall, Cardmembers will receive a $250 onboard credit.

This offer is combinable with the Categories and Restrictions offer and 50% 3rd and 4th Guest offer.

To take advantage of the offer, you’ll need to book between now and December 1st.

The offer is valid on the following sail dates:

Disney Magic

Dec. 15, 2025

Disney Dream

Nov. 3, 2025

Nov. 8, 2025

Nov. 12, 2025

Nov. 17, 2025

Nov. 26, 2025

Dec. 8, 2025

Dec. 15, 2025

Dec. 19, 2025

Dec. 26, 2025

Disney Fantasy

Dec. 17, 2025

Dec. 21, 2025

Dec. 26, 2025

Dec. 31, 2025

Disney Wish

Oct. 17, 2025

Oct. 20, 2025

Oct. 24, 2025

Oct. 27, 2025

Oct. 31, 2025

Nov. 3, 2025

Dec. 19, 2025

Dec. 22, 2025

Dec. 26, 2025

For help booking your magical voyage, Laughing Place recommends using Mouse Fan Travel

Halloween on the High Seas:

It’s Halloween Time, and no one is safe from the tricks and treats of the season, not even in international waters!

Aboard select Disney Cruise Line sailings, the Halloween on the High Seas events brings the spooky season to life with a ton of exclusive entertainment and offerings.

For guests cruising on any of the Disney Cruise Line ships, you’ll find fall festivities around every corner.

If you are wondering whether a spooky season cruise is right for you (hint: it is.), you can check out our Five Scarily Good Reasons to Celebrate Halloween on the High Seas with Disney Cruise Line

Read More Disney Cruise Line: