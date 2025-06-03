Disney Cruise Line is Offering Additional Discounts on Placeholder Reservations This Summer

The offer is valid on select sailings aboard the Disney Wish and Disney Dream.

Disney Cruise Line guests who hold open-ended Placeholder Reservation can save an additional 20% when they use their Placeholder Reservation this summer.

What’s Happening:

Disney Cruise Line is offering an additional discount on select cruises this summer for those redeeming their open-ended Placeholder Reservation.

A Placeholder Reservation allows guests to save on a future cruise voyage when you commit to putting down a deposit while on board.

The cruise must take place within 24 months from the sailing, but provides a 10% standard discount on the cruising.

For select sailings between August 1st through September 26th, the discount applies on Disney Wish and Disney Dream voyages. Disney Wish Sailings Aug. 1, 2025 Aug. 4, 2025 Aug. 11, 2025 Aug. 18, 2025 Aug. 22, 2025 Aug. 29, 2025 Sept. 1, 2025 Sept. 8, 2025 Sept.15, 2025 Sept. 26, 2025 Disney Dream Sailings Aug. 7, 2025 Aug. 11, 2025 Aug. 16, 2025

The offer is not available online. Interested parties will need to contact the Disney Cruise Line Contact Center on or before August 1st.

Disney Visa Deals:

This summer, Disney Visa Cardholders can also receive a $250 on board credit when they book select cruises.

From now through September 1st, guests booking select cruises this August and September will be able to take advantage of the deal.

