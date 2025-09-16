A Hero's Welcome: The Castaway Club Gifts Awaiting Returning Sailors Aboard Disney Destiny's Inaugural Sailings
If you've ever sailed aboard the Disney Cruise Line, you're already a member!
Disney Cruise Line has revealed the fun gifts that Castaway Club members will find in their stateroom during voyages aboard any of the Disney Destiny’s inaugural sailings.
What’s Happening:
- Castaway Club members (those who have sailed on the Disney Cruise Line at least once) are getting emails with a glimpse of what gifts await them on board if they are sailing on the Disney Destiny during its inaugural season.
- Castaway Club members get gifts whenever they sail, based on their level, but these are exclusive to those on the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, which kicks off its inaugural season with its maiden voyage in November.
- Silver Castaway Club (those who have sailed on Disney Cruise Line before) members will get a canvas tote, using an epic red and gold scheme that is carried across all the gifts, indicative of the ship’s Heroes and Villains theme.
- Gold Members (those who have completed five sailings) will find the canvas tote, as well as an additional dry bag waiting for them in their stateroom, complete with shoulder strap.
- Platinum members (those who have completed 10 sailings) will find the above gifts as well as a set of Disney Destiny-themed packing cubes.
- Pearl Members (those who have completed 25 or more Disney Cruises) will receive each of the gifts from the other tiers, as well as a complete travel set that includes luggage tags, passport holder, and travel wallet, all featuring Disney Destiny iconography.
- It is unclear based on the e-mails, but these gifts likely are in lieu of the standard Castaway Club gifts received on Disney Cruises - beach tote (Silver), wet/dry bag (Gold), Beach Towel (Platinum), Tumblers (Pearl).
- The newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Destiny, is set to make her debut this November, setting sail on her maiden voyage on November 20th, out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
- The new ship, a sister to the Disney Wish and the Disney Treasure, features a Heroes & Villains theme that is carried over throughout into its activities, dining, entertainment, and other experiences.
- Exclusive to the ship is a new Broadway-style stage show based on the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Hercules, as well as exclusive dining options like Pride Lands: Feast of the Lion King.
- The ship will also see the second iteration of the popular Haunted Mansion Parlor (carried over from the Disney Treasure), as well as lounges themed to Cruella De Vil and Marvel’s Doctor Strange. We also have heard of a new entertainment option that will see adults welcomed into a secret room off the main atrium featuring Dr. Facilier from The Princess and the Frog.
- Traditions from past ships will also feature Marvel characters, with Black Panther featured as the ship’s Atrium statue, and Spider-Man adorning the ship’s aft.
