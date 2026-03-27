Disney+ Throwback Dance Party Brings Millennial Disney Channel Favorites to Downtown Disney

The new dance party takes place Friday-Sunday every weekend through June.

Downtown Disney is throwing things back to the millennial golden age of the Disney Channel with the new Disney+ Throwback Dance Party – taking place weekends through June.

A brand-new DJ-led dance party has taken over the Downtown Disney LIVE! Stage and its adjacent lawn at the Disneyland Resort. Guests of all ages can enjoy some classic early 2000s Disney Channel era tunes along with some fun decor and a photo op. Said photo op is located along the main path near lululemon, and features such popular properties as High School Musical, Wizards of Waverly Place, Hannah Montana, The Proud Family, Camp Rock, and The Cheetah Girls.

The stage itself is decorated with ZOMBIES-colored lockers that feature stickers of various characters – from Lizzie McGuire to Perry the Platypus.

Those in the know will easily point out that the "CR" is Camp Rock and the "HM" is Hannah Montana.

When we stopped by, we heard the DJ spinning such classic tunes as Aly & AJ's "Potential Breakup Song" and Hannah Montana's "You'll Always Find Your Way Back Home."

The event is accessible to all Disneyland Resorts guests (including those without theme park tickets), and is set to take place hourly from 12:00 noon through 3:00 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through Sunday, June 7 at the Downtown Disney LIVE! Stage and its adjacent lawn.

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