Disneyland's Disney Princess Breakfast Adventures Scales Back to 5 Days a Week

The Princesses will now enjoy a weekend, getting Tuesday and Wednesday off.

The Princesses are getting time off at Disneyland Resort, as Disney Princess Breakfast Adventures scales back to 5 days a week.

What’s Happening:

Just under two months after its return, Disney Princess Breakfast Adventures will no longer be available 7 days a week.

Inviting guests to Napa Rose at Disney’s Grand Californian, the morning offering is highly interactive, allowing families to join the Disney Princesses for exciting activities, including storytime with Bell, learning warrior poses with Mulan, and more!

Now, guests looking to experience Disney Princess Breakfast Adventures will only be able to join in on the royal fun from Thursday through Monday.

What’s On the Menu:

Beyond the Princesses, the Breakfast Adventure also includes an unforgettable three course meal.

Starting out, guests can enjoy three-tier towers of appetizers including coconut cookies and cream chia parfait, Chef Louie’s mini lobster roll, Tiana’s famous beignets, Princess Jasmine’s banana wrap, and Pocahontas Ah-maize-ing cornbread.

For main courses, young princes and princesses can enjoy their choice of chicken and Mickey waffles, house-made mac & and cheese and bacon.

Adults can choose from scrambled eggs, maple turkey sausage with caramelized pears and figs, breakfast deviled eggs, braised short ribs with balsamic cipollini onions, truffle mac and cheese, and roasted rainbow carrots with parsnip and celery root puree.

Ending the experience is, of course, dessert.

Sweet lovers can enjoy options like Ariel's Dingle Hopper vanilla cake pops, Pocahontas Colors of the Wind sorbet, Princess Aurora chocolate cream puffs, and Tiana’s pistachio macarons.

Make Your Royal Booking:

Tickets run for $149 per person for both kids over the age of three and adults.

You can find more information on the official Disneyland website, including booking and availability.

Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Disneyland Resort vacation needs.

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