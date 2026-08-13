Photos/Video: Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings Brings Happily Ever After to D23 Day at Disneyland

D23 Day at Disneyland Resort is giving fans a preview of what their magical happily ever after could look like at the Disneyland Hotel.

What’s Happening:

Today is D23 Day at Disneyland, which invites attendees headed to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event this weekend to jump into some pre-expo fun throughout the resort!

While there are tons of exciting things happening inside Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, including new merchandise, collectible coins, and decor, the Disneyland Hotel is welcoming fans into a preview of their happily ever after.

Open today, August 13th, only until 6PM, fans can visit the Rose Garden to check out some of the incredible options from Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings.

Part of the experience showed off a ceremony layout as well as different reception layouts.

For the ceremony, Disney’s Tangled serves as inspiration.

Fans could also take pictures inside one of the ornate Cinderella-themed carriages the bride and groom can arrive on during their wedding.

Several different dress and suit options were also shown off.

While there’s only a few hours left of the experience, for those looking to plan their wedding the most magical way possible, head to the official Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings website.

@laughing_place As part of #D23Day at Disneyland Resort, guests can stop by the Disneyland Hotel today to explore a Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings exhibit, snap a photo in front of the stunning carriage, and discover some of the options available for a magical Disney wedding. The exhibit is open until 6:00 PM today. #D23 #Disneyland ♬ original sound - Laughing Place - Laughing Place

Also, check out our latest D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event coverage.

Read More D23:

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