Photos/Video: Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings Brings Happily Ever After to D23 Day at Disneyland

Explore the wedding of your dreams at Disneyland Hotel!

D23 Day at Disneyland Resort is giving fans a preview of what their magical happily ever after could look like at the Disneyland Hotel.

What’s Happening:

  • Today is D23 Day at Disneyland, which invites attendees headed to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event this weekend to jump into some pre-expo fun throughout the resort!
  • While there are tons of exciting things happening inside Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, including new merchandise, collectible coins, and decor, the Disneyland Hotel is welcoming fans into a preview of their happily ever after. 

  • Open today, August 13th, only until 6PM, fans can visit the Rose Garden to check out some of the incredible options from Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings. 

  • Part of the experience showed off a ceremony layout as well as different reception layouts. 

  • For the ceremony, Disney’s Tangled serves as inspiration.
  • Fans could also take pictures inside one of the ornate Cinderella-themed carriages the bride and groom can arrive on during their wedding. 

  • Several different dress and suit options were also shown off. 

@laughing_place

As part of #D23Day at Disneyland Resort, guests can stop by the Disneyland Hotel today to explore a Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings exhibit, snap a photo in front of the stunning carriage, and discover some of the options available for a magical Disney wedding. The exhibit is open until 6:00 PM today. #D23 #Disneyland

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