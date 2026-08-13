Photos/Video: Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings Brings Happily Ever After to D23 Day at Disneyland
Explore the wedding of your dreams at Disneyland Hotel!
D23 Day at Disneyland Resort is giving fans a preview of what their magical happily ever after could look like at the Disneyland Hotel.
What’s Happening:
- Today is D23 Day at Disneyland, which invites attendees headed to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event this weekend to jump into some pre-expo fun throughout the resort!
- While there are tons of exciting things happening inside Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, including new merchandise, collectible coins, and decor, the Disneyland Hotel is welcoming fans into a preview of their happily ever after.
- Open today, August 13th, only until 6PM, fans can visit the Rose Garden to check out some of the incredible options from Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings.
- Part of the experience showed off a ceremony layout as well as different reception layouts.
- For the ceremony, Disney’s Tangled serves as inspiration.
- Fans could also take pictures inside one of the ornate Cinderella-themed carriages the bride and groom can arrive on during their wedding.
- Several different dress and suit options were also shown off.
- While there’s only a few hours left of the experience, for those looking to plan their wedding the most magical way possible, head to the official Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings website.
- Also, check out our latest D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event coverage.
Read More D23:
- Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company Brings Disney-Inspired Blends to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event
- Photos: Disney+ Perks Treat Truck Brings Big Crowds and Free Donuts to Downtown Disney
- Photos: D23 Day at Disneyland Collectible Medallions Celebrate Disney Parks Milestones
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