Save Up to 30% on Select Oceania Cruises Aboard the Disney Wonder

The Disney Wonder is heading back to Australia and New Zealand for some incredible Oceania excursions.

For a limited time, guests can save up to 30% off on select voyages.

The offer applies to several sailings between October 19, 2025 and February 3, 2026.

The offer also applies on repositioning cruises as the ship heads across the Pacific Ocean and back for the season of cruises.

These include: 10-Night Hawaii Cruise from Vancouver ending in Honolulu (September 23-October 3, 2025)

14-Night South Pacific Cruise from Honolulu ending in Sydney (October 3-18, 2025)

15-Night South Pacific Cruise from Sydney ending in Honolulu (February 2-16, 2026)

Bookings will need to be made by July 25, 2025 to take advantage of the offer.