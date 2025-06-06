Photos: Looking at Disneyland's 70th Anniversary Through DLR Magazine's Lens

Our friends at DLR Magazine shared some gorgeous images from Disneyland's 70th anniversary kick off.

As you likely know, Disneyland Resort is celebrating its 70th Anniversary. And while our team is often covering these big events with camera phones, trying to capture all the news as quickly as possible, we’re constantly impressed with how our friends at DLR Magazine are able to capture the beauty and fun of the parks in a more artistic way.

With that in mind, we wanted to share some of the great images they snapped as the festivities kicked off. (Pro tip: click on any of the photo to enjoy a closer, larger look.)

First, yellow, pink, purple, and blue now shower the resort in ribbon, lights, and more in celebration of the landmark anniversary.

With the 70th anniversary, some new entertainment offerings have arrived at the resort, including the new daytime Celebrate Happy cavalcade featuring Disney friends down Main Street USA.

For nighttime spectaculars, Wondrous Journeys has returned to Sleeping Beauty Castle for the 70th Anniversary. Over at it’s a small world, the new Tapestry of Happiness show celebrates the legacy of the parks and their commitment to 70 years of smiling faces.

Meanwhile, over at Disney California Adventure, Better Together has returned to the park’s Performance Corridor, bringing everyone’s favorite Pixar stories to life with floats, dancers, and characters.

The projections don’t stop at Disneyland, with the Carthay Circle also receiving a special dose of projections with the 70th color scheme.

World of Color Happiness!, the newest incarnation of the beloved fountain extravaganza, is being performed nightly with new sequences and songs.

Disneyland 70th is an all-out celebration of the resort’s legacy. But do you want to see even more gorgeous photos from the event’s kick-off? Well, DLR Magazine is releasing a special 70th anniversary issue of their print (!) edition that will be released this August.

Thanks again to DLR Magazine for allowing us to share their work.