Photos: Disneyland 70th Anniversary Finale Collection Arrives as Select Merchandise Goes on Sale

The last drop of anniversary merchandise is now available across Disneyland Resort with select 70th collection items discounted 30% off

The celebration may be winding down, but Disneyland Resort is making sure the 70th anniversary ends with plenty of sparkle at a discounted price!

The new Disneyland 70th Anniversary Finale collection has officially arrived throughout the resort, bringing a glamorous final wave of merchandise inspired by seven decades of The Happiest Place on Earth. 

Even better for fans looking to shop the celebration, select Disneyland 70th anniversary collections are currently discounted by 30% off across the resort, including select items from the new Finale collection. The limited-time collection embraces a bold and elegant aesthetic, centered around deep purple hues, shimmering accents, and crystal embellishments that elevate classic Disney Parks apparel and accessories into statement pieces. 

Let’s take a look at the items we spotted from the Finale collection along with other Disneyland 70th Anniversary merchandise items that are currently discounted:

Rhinestone Disneyland Marquee Tee for Women - $46.99

Rhinestone Disneyland Marquee Spirit Jersey - $89.99

Disneyland 70 Castle Plate - $49.99

Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70 Zip Up Hoodie - $69.99

Disneyland 70th Castle Zip Up Hoodie - $69.99

Disneyland 70 Castle Loungefly Backpack - $90

Gold Disneyland 70 Character Loungefly Backpack - $80

Guests can currently find the Finale collection at shopping locations across the resort, including the Emporium and Disney Showcase inside Disneyland Park, Elias & Co. and Off the Page inside Disney California Adventure, along with the D-Lander Shop and World of Disney in Downtown Disney.

With the Disneyland Resort 70th Anniversary celebration approaching its conclusion on August 9, the Finale collection serves as both a stylish farewell and a final opportunity for guests to take home a commemorative piece of the historic celebration, especially while select anniversary merchandise remains available at a discounted price.

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Reiley Selinger
Reiley, based in Los Angeles, is a Muppets aficionado with a love for theme parks and all things spooky.
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Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino