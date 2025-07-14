Magic Key Exclusives: New Disneyland 70th Dated T-Shirt Designs Arrive

It's time to "celebrate with everything you can dream of" at the Disneyland Resort.

While the “Celebrate Happy" festivities have already started at Disneyland, the original magic kingdom’s official 70th birthday is this Thursday, July 17th. Magic Key holders visiting the resort can now find special dated shirts in anticipation of the celebration.

What’s Happening:

Laughing Place is out at Disneyland today, jumping into the “Celebrate Happy" celebration.

The event arrived back in May, inviting guests to jump into exciting limited-time offerings all to honor 7 decades of Disney Parks magic.

Disneyland, the original Disney Park, officially turns 70 on July 17th, and the resort has unveiled special dated T-shirts just in time for the official birthday.

Both designs are Magic Key exclusive, meaning you’ll need to present your Magic Key barcode when purchasing these designs.

Featuring a wringer design, the Disneyland 70th dated T-Shirt features a simple Disneyland D design with “I WAS THERE!!!" written across it.

On the back side, you’ll find Mickey Mouse in his “Celebrate Happy" jewel-toned attire with the date printed above.

The other design features additional members of the Mickey & Friends crew with a dipped dye design.

The character portraits surround the Disneyland 70th logo, with the date and Magic Key logo.

Both designs are available now!

Disneyland 70th Debut:

Disneyland’s newest attraction Walt Disney – A Magical Life

The attraction temporarily replaces Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln, inviting guests into the life of the legendary creative.

While Walt Disney passed away back in 1966, fans will get to see him come to life with the first ever Walt Disney audio animatronic.

Laughing Place had a chance to preview the new attraction earlier today. You can read Ben’s review of Walt Disney – A Magical Life here

