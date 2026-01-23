Photos: Nothing Can Stop All of the Fun of Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts' Nite

Photo spots, credentials, maps, and more!
by , (Photography), (Photography) |
Tags: , , , ,

Last night marked the first of this year’s Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite, and we were there to take in all the fun. The event, which has been happening annually in recent years, celebrates romance and love across the Disney realms - whether it be Princesses and their prince, families like the Madrigals, or just close friends like our Winnie the Pooh friends. 

Taking place around Valentine’s Day Each year, the event features multiple nights of Sweethearts’ fun, after hours at Disneyland Park. This year, those attending the event can head to check in back in Frontierland near Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, where they’ll also pick up their special event credential and map.

Plus, the whole event is sponsored by Dove, so guests also get a pack of chocolates as they check-in. 

Take a look at the map, featuring what attractions are open for the event, as well as where special event merchandise can be found, fun food for the event, and all the different entertainment offerings and character encounters that take place throughout the park. 

Another part of the experience are special photo setups that allow guests to literally Step Into The Scene of their favorite Disney romantic moments. 

The rooftops of Paris and The Aristocats wait in a fun moment, as well as the balcony from Aladdin, the picnic featured in Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway in Mickey’s Toontown, and the “Kiss The Girl” scene from The Little Mermaid.


Over in Tomorrowland, guests can share the spotlight with Herbie the Love Bug, before heading out to Main Street U.S.A. for a chance to pose like Lady & The Tramp, or with special backdrops just for the event. 


Elsewhere, fans can sit at a table with the penguins from Mary Poppins before heading over to The Haunted Mansion for a special “Together Forever” moment. A classic storybook can also be found for posing, along with the iconic lantern scene from the classic film, Tangled. 


Characters can also be found throughout the park, many coupled up with their partners or their family and friends. Be sure to check out all the Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite characters over at their own page. 


This year also saw the debut of some new entertainment offerings for the event, including the new Celebrate Love Cavalcade, featuring a ton of characters and lively dancing as it made its way through Disneyland.

Another new show was the “Once Upon A Dream” spectacle in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle, featuring live singing and some favorite Disney couples. 


These joined an already stacked lineup of entertainment which also includes the return of the Lou-Ray Jazz Club, playing live music aboard the Mark Twain. Be sure to check out our Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite entertainment page for more pics and videos of each of these productions! 

The fans of this event can also get their hands on some of the special merchandise, exclusive to Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite. 

There are plenty of apparel options, as well as other small accessories and trinkets featuring the event logo for this year. To check out all of the goodies, be sure to check out our Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite Merchandise Page. 

While this year’s event is fully sold out as of press time, it’s okay to start thinking about next year’s event. If you’re looking to celebrate your sweetheart at the Disneyland Resort on this or any other time of year, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel


Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
View all articles by Tony Betti
Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino
Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber