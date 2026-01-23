Photos: Nothing Can Stop All of the Fun of Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts' Nite

Last night marked the first of this year’s Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite, and we were there to take in all the fun. The event, which has been happening annually in recent years, celebrates romance and love across the Disney realms - whether it be Princesses and their prince, families like the Madrigals, or just close friends like our Winnie the Pooh friends.

Taking place around Valentine’s Day Each year, the event features multiple nights of Sweethearts’ fun, after hours at Disneyland Park. This year, those attending the event can head to check in back in Frontierland near Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, where they’ll also pick up their special event credential and map.

Plus, the whole event is sponsored by Dove, so guests also get a pack of chocolates as they check-in.

Take a look at the map, featuring what attractions are open for the event, as well as where special event merchandise can be found, fun food for the event, and all the different entertainment offerings and character encounters that take place throughout the park.

Another part of the experience are special photo setups that allow guests to literally Step Into The Scene of their favorite Disney romantic moments.

The rooftops of Paris and The Aristocats wait in a fun moment, as well as the balcony from Aladdin, the picnic featured in Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway in Mickey’s Toontown, and the “Kiss The Girl” scene from The Little Mermaid.





Over in Tomorrowland, guests can share the spotlight with Herbie the Love Bug, before heading out to Main Street U.S.A. for a chance to pose like Lady & The Tramp, or with special backdrops just for the event.





Elsewhere, fans can sit at a table with the penguins from Mary Poppins before heading over to The Haunted Mansion for a special “Together Forever” moment. A classic storybook can also be found for posing, along with the iconic lantern scene from the classic film, Tangled.





Characters can also be found throughout the park, many coupled up with their partners or their family and friends. Be sure to check out all the Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite characters over at their own page.





This year also saw the debut of some new entertainment offerings for the event, including the new Celebrate Love Cavalcade, featuring a ton of characters and lively dancing as it made its way through Disneyland.

Another new show was the “Once Upon A Dream” spectacle in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle, featuring live singing and some favorite Disney couples.





These joined an already stacked lineup of entertainment which also includes the return of the Lou-Ray Jazz Club, playing live music aboard the Mark Twain. Be sure to check out our Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite entertainment page for more pics and videos of each of these productions!

The fans of this event can also get their hands on some of the special merchandise, exclusive to Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite.

There are plenty of apparel options, as well as other small accessories and trinkets featuring the event logo for this year. To check out all of the goodies, be sure to check out our Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite Merchandise Page.

While this year’s event is fully sold out as of press time, it’s okay to start thinking about next year’s event. If you’re looking to celebrate your sweetheart at the Disneyland Resort on this or any other time of year, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.



