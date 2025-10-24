The Stage is Set for "The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration" Overnight Taping at Disneyland
Preparations are underway for tonight's filming of "The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration"
Visitors to Disneyland Park today will be greeted by set-up for the taping of The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, which is taking place overnight tonight.
What’s Happening:
- While at Disneyland today, we noticed a festive stage set-up in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle, as taping for the annual Holiday Celebration on ABC gets ready to commence.
- This year, D23 Members who were lucky enough to snag tickets have been invited to attend the taping, which takes place overnight tonight, October 24th.
- As with most filming on private property like the Disneyland Resort, anyone that doesn’t wish to appear in the filming should stay clear of the area.
- Cast Members were on hand to keep guests off the stage, but also to get them excited with some fun photo ops.
- The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration is an annual television special that airs on ABC during the holiday season. It features musical performances, celebrity appearances, and festive segments from various Disney Parks around the world.
- Based on previous years, we’ll likely see two Disney Parks holiday specials airing during the festive season – one on Thanksgiving and one on Christmas Day.
