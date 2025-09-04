Paw-tners In Security: Inside Disneyland's Canine Team

Disney cast members are the industry standard for service workers around the world, bringing the magic to life with their dedication to making memories for families around the world. And while some people may assume all cast members are human, there are amazing dogs that help make the parks safe for visitors everyday.

Anyone who has gone through security at a Disneyland Resort has probably found themselves fighting the urge to pet the adorable dogs that help keep the resort safe. Over on Disney Parks Blog, Disney is highlighting the amazing work of these K-9 security cast members. Dubbed the Pluto unit, both Disney dogs and humans work tirelessly to help families make memories at the Happiest Place on Earth without worrying about the dangers of our world.

Just like any dog, whether a Disney cast member or at-home companion, these paw-some pals require training and care both on and off the clock. The Kennel Technicians are responsible for making sure that these furry friends are ready for duty, providing daily health checks, feeding them, and keeping their environment clean and calm. Knowing each individual pup’s personality, they are essential in making sure these K-9 cast members have the care and schedules they need to thrive.

Amongst the team is Nicholas Hernandez, who has worked as a kennel technician for four years. Starting his role at the House of Mouse as a security guest screener, Nicholas quickly realized his passion for safety went beyond his role. Wanting to become a K-9 handler, Nicholas transferred to kennel technician in 2021, learning a greater appreciation for both the importance of security and working with the dogs.

“Being a kennel tech is so rewarding because you get to work alongside our amazing K9 handlers, as well as a human’s best friend – what more can you ask for?" – Nicholas Hernandez

While kennel technicians have the pleasure of working with the four-legged friends, the K-9 handlers have the closest relationship with the dogs. Each K-9 handler is assigned a security dog to work with, which is essential for creating a great team. Most of the time, this pair remains intact until either the handler or the dog retires from their role. K-9 handlers are responsible for making sure the dogs are on high alert, practicing skills and operating checkpoints.

Joey Santos and Thor, seen above, are a great example of the power of this friendship. Joey began his career at Disney as a security host cast member. In 2019, Disney introduced the kennel technician team, in which Joey was accepted as an opening cast member for the department. Through practice opportunities in the department, Joey was promoted to K-9 handler in 2020, where he underwent 6-months of highly detailed training before being assigned his first K-9 companion Thor.

“I would like to thank all the handlers that guided me into this exciting role. What I learned from this experience is that if you give it your all…in the end it will pay off." – Joey Santos

Now, of course, they had to highlight the cutest members of the Pluto unit, the security dogs! Disneyland Resort has a roster of 28 security dogs. Before beginning their magical careers at the Happiest Place on Earth, these pups are trained at an offsite facility, undergoing rigorous training and tests before being certified for security work. To make their transition to their new roles as seamless as possible, the K-9 handlers meet their new companions while still at the offsite facility to create a bond prior to the big change.

Once at the Disneyland Resort, these K-9 cast members receive their own nametags and personalized retirement parties.

With their high energy personalities, these security dogs are essential to making the Disneyland Resort a safe place for families from all around the world.

