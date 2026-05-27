Disneyland Adds Disney Dining Card Bonus for Magic Key Renewals

Eligible Magic Key holders can now receive up to a $100 Disney Dining Card when renewing their Disneyland Resort pass.

Disneyland Resort is adding an extra incentive for Magic Key holders to renew their annual passes. Beginning May 27, 2026, eligible Magic Key renewals will now come with a complimentary Disney Dining Card worth up to $100, giving guests even more reason to lock in another year of park visits, dining, and Disney magic.

What’s Happening:

The new offer applies to guests renewing their existing Magic Key passes on time and adds varying Disney Dining Card values depending on the pass tier selected. The dining cards can be used at participating food and beverage locations throughout Disneyland Resort and other Disney destinations across the United States.

For frequent Disneyland visitors, the offer effectively adds bonus dining value on top of the perks already included with Magic Key membership, including reservation-based park access, discounts on merchandise and dining, and special seasonal offerings throughout the resort.

Under the new promotion, Inspire Magic Key renewals will include a $100 Disney Dining Card, Believe Magic Key renewals will include a $75 card, Explore Magic Key renewals will receive a $50 card, and Imagine Magic Key renewals will include a $25 card.

The offer is available for eligible renewals purchased between May 27, 2026, and May 26, 2027, though Disney notes that the promotion is subject to availability and could change or end without notice.

Disney also clarified that the Disney Dining Card value cannot be applied toward the cost of the Magic Key renewal itself. Instead, the digital dining card will be emailed to the address associated with the renewal purchase within 72 hours after the transaction is completed.

The dining cards can be redeemed for food and beverages at participating locations around Disneyland Resort, giving passholders plenty of ways to use the bonus during future park visits. From quick-service snacks to sit-down dining experiences, the added value could help offset some vacation costs for guests.

The announcement comes as Disneyland continues to evolve and expand the Magic Key program following years of adjustments to reservation systems, pricing, and passholder benefits. Dining incentives have become an increasingly popular perk among theme park loyalty programs, especially as food festivals and limited-time seasonal menus continue drawing repeat visitors throughout the year.

For many passholders, the addition of a Disney Dining Card may make renewing even more appealing, especially for those already planning regular visits to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park over the next year.

Disney also notes that other discounts or promotions cannot be combined with the Magic Key renewal offer, and all terms remain subject to change.

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