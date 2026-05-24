Disneyland Resort Provides Operational Update Regarding Ongoing Chemical Incident in Garden Grove
At this time, the resort is operating normally and is outside of the evacuation zone.
The Disneyland Resort has shared an operational update regarding the ongoing chemical incident in Garden Grove, California.
What's Happening:
- There is a currently an ongoing chemical incident at an industrial facility in Orange County, California, specifically in Garden Grove, the next town over from Anaheim.
- The incident, which began on May 21 at an aerospace facility, has triggered evacuation orders for thousands of residents across parts of Garden Grove, Anaheim, and nearby communities.
- The Disneyland Resort is located approximately five miles from the incident and is currently not inside the evacuation zone.
- While the situation remains fluid and we may see road closures and minor traffic disruptions, there is no direct impact on park operations at this time.
- Updates about the Garden Grove chemical situation can be found by following the Orange County Fire Authority on social media:
- Of course, the Disneyland Resort will continue to provide information about any resort impacts as it becomes available – and we'll share those for you here at LaughingPlace.com.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Disneyland’s Tomorrowland Theater has officially re-opened for the first time since 2020, inviting guests to enjoy some Pixar Shorts fun!
- An annual tradition, Disneyland has hosted more than 100 members of the U.S. Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard as part of Los Angeles Fleet Week.
- Alien Pizza Planet is now operating much closer to its pre-pandemic setup, allowing guests to once again walk up and order directly from the restaurant’s various food stations.
- The Bruce Broughton composed soundtrack to Soarin' Across America is now available on streaming platforms.
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