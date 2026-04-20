New Eats Arrive at The Disneyland Resort Later This Month
From citrusy cheesecakes to over-the-top donuts, Disneyland’s latest food drop is packed with sweet and savory must-tries
If your Disneyland day isn’t planned around snacks… are you even doing it right? New food and beverage offerings are coming soon to the Disneyland Resort!
What’s Happening:
- Starting April 28, Disneyland Resort is rolling out a fresh lineup of indulgent new bites and sips that feel tailor-made for your camera roll and your cravings.
- From citrusy cheesecakes to over-the-top donuts and even a cocktail upgrade, this latest drop proves once again that Disney parks are just as much about the food as they are the rides.
- Over at Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, a brand-new Orange Cream Cheesecake is bringing sunshine to dessert menus. With a rich orange cheesecake base, fluffy vanilla Chantilly, and a crunchy orange topping, it’s essentially a creamsicle in cheesecake form.
- Over at Lamplight Lounge, the dining location continues to dominate the park’s foodie scene with not one, but two new additions.
- The Lemon Blueberry Cobbler Donuts lean into bold flavor with cream cheese frosting, lemon-blueberry compote, and a streusel finish, which is basically dessert disguised as breakfast (or vice versa).
- For those looking to sip instead of snack, The Lamplight Old Fashioned adds a layered twist to the classic cocktail with Maker’s Mark bourbon, Licor 43, maraschino liqueur, bitters, and a Luxardo cherry.
- At Pym Test Kitchen, things get predictably inventive. The new Philly Cheesesteak Grilled Cheese takes comfort food and gives it a Marvel-sized upgrade, layering pepper-and-onion cheesesteak with melty cheese sauce and crunchy “manipulated particles,” all served with potato bites. It’s messy, indulgent, and exactly what you’d expect from a kitchen inspired by comic book science.
- Over at Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta, the Cinnamon Roll Cheesecake blends two dessert favorites into one ultra-rich treat, topped with cream cheese frosting.
- And for those who want something as cute as it is delicious, Plaza Inn is serving up the Strawberry Minnie Cake, a strawberry Bundt cake filled with jam and fresh berries, finished with glaze, white chocolate mousse, and a Minnie Mouse-inspired design.
- This latest wave of menu additions highlights what Disney does best: turning food into an experience. Whether you’re hunting for the next viral dessert or just looking to treat yourself between attractions, April 28 is shaping up to be a very good day to be hungry at Disneyland.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Photos: Springtime Decor Blooms at Disneyland Hotel
- Photos/Video: Dok Ondar's Den of Antiquities Features New Props and Banners as Galaxy's Edge Timeline Shifts at Disneyland
- Photos: New Star Wars Merchandise Arrives at Disneyland Ahead of May the 4th
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