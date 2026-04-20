New Eats Arrive at The Disneyland Resort Later This Month

From citrusy cheesecakes to over-the-top donuts, Disneyland’s latest food drop is packed with sweet and savory must-tries

If your Disneyland day isn’t planned around snacks… are you even doing it right? New food and beverage offerings are coming soon to the Disneyland Resort!

What’s Happening:

Starting April 28, Disneyland Resort is rolling out a fresh lineup of indulgent new bites and sips that feel tailor-made for your camera roll and your cravings.

From citrusy cheesecakes to over-the-top donuts and even a cocktail upgrade, this latest drop proves once again that Disney parks are just as much about the food as they are the rides.

Over at Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, a brand-new Orange Cream Cheesecake is bringing sunshine to dessert menus. With a rich orange cheesecake base, fluffy vanilla Chantilly, and a crunchy orange topping, it’s essentially a creamsicle in cheesecake form.

Over at Lamplight Lounge, the dining location continues to dominate the park’s foodie scene with not one, but two new additions.

The Lemon Blueberry Cobbler Donuts lean into bold flavor with cream cheese frosting, lemon-blueberry compote, and a streusel finish, which is basically dessert disguised as breakfast (or vice versa).

For those looking to sip instead of snack, The Lamplight Old Fashioned adds a layered twist to the classic cocktail with Maker’s Mark bourbon, Licor 43, maraschino liqueur, bitters, and a Luxardo cherry.

At Pym Test Kitchen, things get predictably inventive. The new Philly Cheesesteak Grilled Cheese takes comfort food and gives it a Marvel-sized upgrade, layering pepper-and-onion cheesesteak with melty cheese sauce and crunchy “manipulated particles,” all served with potato bites. It’s messy, indulgent, and exactly what you’d expect from a kitchen inspired by comic book science.

Over at Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta, the Cinnamon Roll Cheesecake blends two dessert favorites into one ultra-rich treat, topped with cream cheese frosting.

And for those who want something as cute as it is delicious, Plaza Inn is serving up the Strawberry Minnie Cake, a strawberry Bundt cake filled with jam and fresh berries, finished with glaze, white chocolate mousse, and a Minnie Mouse-inspired design.

This latest wave of menu additions highlights what Disney does best: turning food into an experience. Whether you’re hunting for the next viral dessert or just looking to treat yourself between attractions, April 28 is shaping up to be a very good day to be hungry at Disneyland.

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