Photos: New Star Wars Merchandise Arrives at Disneyland Ahead of May the 4th

Apparel, accessories, and drinkware bring galactic style to the parks just in time for Star Wars Day.

Just in time for Star Wars Day, the Force is making a stylish landing at Disneyland Park. A brand-new wave of merchandise has arrived across the resort, giving fans the perfect excuse to refresh their wardrobe and their collection with pieces inspired by a galaxy far, far away.

The latest drop leans into both classic iconography and modern fandom favorites, blending wearable designs with subtle nods that longtime fans will instantly recognize. Whether you’re gearing up for May the 4th or simply looking to bring a bit of the galaxy into your everyday look, this collection delivers across the board.

Boba Fett Ringer Tee - $36.99

Stormtrooper Hoodie - $89.99

Stormtrooper Backpack - $39.99

Stormtrooper Tee - $34.99

Stormtrooper “Loyal to the Empire” Mug - $19.99

Protect The Galaxy Stormtrooper Tee - $34.99

Star Wars Denim Jacket - $119.99

Star Wars Retro Tank Top - $34.99

R2-D2 Baseball Cap - $32.99

Star Wars Empire Kids Ringer Tee - $31.99

Star Wars Empire Kids Varsity Jacket - $59.99

Star Wars Cartoon Kids Tee

Cartoon Kids Water Bottle - $24.99

Stormtrooper Kids Hoodie - $49.99

Stormtrooper Kids Tee

Beep Boop R2-D2 Tee

Darth Maul Baseball Cap - $32.99

Darth Maul Mug - $16.99

Darth Vader Baseball Jersey - $79.99

Star Wars Ear Headband

Death Star Kids Hoodie - $49.99

Star Wars Kids Trucker Hat

Star Wars Logo Tee - $36.99

Star Wars Logo Hoodie - $69.99

Boba Fett Backpack - $34.99

Darth Vader Mug - $24.99

Rebel Alliance Baseball Jersey - $79.99

Darth Vader Spirit Jersey - $79.99

Empire Jacket - $59.99

Imperials Baseball Jersey - $79.99

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