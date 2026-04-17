Photos: Springtime Decor Blooms at Disneyland Hotel
Plus, an appearance by Spike the bee!
Spring has sprung at the Disneyland Hotel, with gorgeous floral displays and decor!
What’s Happening:
- As the bees begin to buzz and April showers become May flowers, Disneyland Resort is embracing springtime with some festive decor.
- On a recent trip to the Disneyland Hotel, Laughing Place spotted a new photo opportunity and plant display perfect for bringing in the season of rebirth.
- Some gorgeous topiaries bring Mickey, Minnie, and Pluto to life with a large flower display and some bright painted flowers to add a little more springtime fun to the seasonal display.
- Additionally, guests will find a decorative floral photo opportunity, featuring the Disneyland Hotel logo, year, mushrooms, and Spike the bee!
- Both displays are located just outside of Fantasyland Tower near the walkway to Downtown Disney.
- For those looking to get their springtime on at the Disneyland Resort, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Read More Disneyland Resort:
- Photos/Video: Dok Ondar's Den of Antiquities Features New Props and Banners as Galaxy's Edge Timeline Shifts at Disneyland
- Photos: New Star Wars Merchandise Arrives at Disneyland Ahead of May the 4th
- The People's Princess: Disneyland Previews Leia Organa Meet and Greet Coming to Galaxy's Edge
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
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