Photos: Springtime Decor Blooms at Disneyland Hotel

Plus, an appearance by Spike the bee!

Spring has sprung at the Disneyland Hotel, with gorgeous floral displays and decor!

What’s Happening:

As the bees begin to buzz and April showers become May flowers, Disneyland Resort is embracing springtime with some festive decor.

On a recent trip to the Disneyland Hotel, Laughing Place spotted a new photo opportunity and plant display perfect for bringing in the season of rebirth.

Some gorgeous topiaries bring Mickey, Minnie, and Pluto to life with a large flower display and some bright painted flowers to add a little more springtime fun to the seasonal display.

Additionally, guests will find a decorative floral photo opportunity, featuring the Disneyland Hotel logo, year, mushrooms, and Spike the bee!

Both displays are located just outside of Fantasyland Tower near the walkway to Downtown Disney.

For those looking to get their springtime on at the Disneyland Resort, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

Read More Disneyland Resort:

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