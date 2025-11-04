Disneyland Paris Announces 2026 Runs of Minnie's Dream Factory and A Million Splashes of Colour

Both are set to begin performances on February 7th.

Disneyland Paris has announced the upcoming runs of two entertainment options headed to the resort next year.

What’s Happening:

Guests visiting Disneyland Paris in 2026 will have the opportunity to check out two returning and reimagined entertainment offerings next year, both at Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park.

Coming back as a reimagined version of Walt Disney Studios Park’s popular Disney Junior Dream Factor is Minnie’s Dream Factory.

In the show, Mickey, Minnie, Timon, Vampirina, and other Disney Junior icons teamed up to restore the magic of the Dream Factory, a place where dreams are created and sent to children around the globe.

The interactive show included sing-a-longs, dancing, and more.

Next year, the Dream Factory is set to reopen in a new iteration of the show starring Minnie Mouse.

Minnie’s Dream Factory, set to debut in February 2026, the new iteration of the show will see Minnie lead Daisy, Donald, and Chip ‘n’ Dale through a musical adventure at Studio D.

Minnie’s Dream Factory is set to open on February 7th and run through July 5th.

At Disneyland Paris, the A Million Splashes of Colour is returning to delight guests in a daylight celebration of Disney and Pixar characters.

Guests will be able to enjoy musical performances by fan-favorite characters Mickey, Timon, Joy, Mirabel, and more.

A Million Splashes of Colour will delight guests from February 7th through July 5th.

Disney Halloween Festival:

Just after the conclusion of A Million Splashes of Colour, Halloween season is set to take over Disneyland Paris for another spooky season.

In 2026, fans visiting the resort between September 26 and November 1 will be able to jump into the tricks and treats of the Halloween season.

