New Valentine’s Day Cocktails Are Stealing Hearts at Disneyland Paris
Limited-time romantic cocktails debut across the resort for Valentine’s Day celebrations.
Love is in the air at Disneyland Paris, and this Valentine’s Day, it’s being served over ice.
What’s Happening:
- For a limited time in February, Disneyland Paris is turning up the romance with exclusive cocktails crafted just for the season of love.
- Whether you’re clinking glasses with a partner, celebrating with friends, or simply treating yourself, two standout creations are stealing hearts across the resort.
- From February 4 through February 15, guests can head to Rio Grande Bar to share a cocktail designed for two. Aptly named Heartbreak Motel, this vibrant and fruity drink blends Smirnoff No. 21 Red Vodka with Malibu, black raspberry liqueur (Chambord), pineapple juice, passion fruit nectar, and strawberry syrup. Priced at €23, Heartbreak Motel is a sweet excuse to slow down and savor the moment together in a cozy, romantic setting.
- For those looking to elevate their Valentine’s celebration, Fleur de Lys Bar offers an elegant and indulgent option from February 13 to 15. The Meringue Delight is a refined blend of black raspberry liqueur (Chambord), Royal vermouth La Quintinye Blanc, cherry drink, hibiscus-flavored syrup, and organic Bla sparkling tea. Topped with a silky meringue. Available for €25, this cocktail is ideal for a romantic toast or a stylish nightcap.
- Beyond these two signature drinks, Disneyland Paris is spreading the Valentine’s cheer across the destination. Additional exclusive cocktails will be available at select bars and restaurants, including Auberge de Cendrillon, Crockett’s Saloon, and Red Garter Saloon, giving guests even more ways to sip and celebrate throughout their stay.
