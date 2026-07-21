Plaza Inn Character Breakfast at Disneyland Temporarily Pausing This August

Disneyland's popular Minnie & Friends Character Breakfast will be unavailable beginning August 10 before returning in late September.

If you've been hoping to enjoy breakfast alongside some of your favorite Disney characters at Disneyland, you'll want to plan your visit accordingly. Disneyland Resort has announced that the Character Dining experience at Plaza Inn will be temporarily unavailable beginning August 10, 2026.

What’s Happening:

The popular breakfast offering is currently expected to return in late September, though Disney has not announced an exact reopening date.

Located at the end of Main Street, U.S.A., Plaza Inn has long been one of Disneyland's most popular dining locations, offering guests the opportunity to enjoy a hearty breakfast buffet while meeting a rotating lineup of beloved Disney characters.

Known as Minnie & Friends – Breakfast in the Park, the experience gives guests the chance to interact with classic Disney favorites while enjoying an all-you-care-to-enjoy breakfast before a day of attractions and entertainment. Characters often include Minnie Mouse alongside a variety of familiar faces, making it a favorite for families.

While the Character Breakfast will be on hiatus, Plaza Inn itself will remain open for regular dining service. Guests can still visit the restaurant for its signature lunch and dinner offerings, including the famous fried chicken that has become a Disneyland staple over the years.

The temporary pause only affects the Character Dining experience during breakfast service. Lunch and dinner will continue to operate without character appearances.

Disney has not shared a reason for the temporary closure, but the experience is currently scheduled to return sometime in late September.

Guests planning a Disneyland vacation between August 10 and late September should consider alternative Character Dining options at Storytellers Cafe and Disney Princess Breakfast Adventures at Napa Rose in Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, as well as Goofy’s Kitchen at the Disneyland Hotel.

As always, availability and reopening dates are subject to change, and guests are encouraged to check the Disneyland website or app for the latest updates before their visit.

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