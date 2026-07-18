Photos: Disneyland Debuts New Vinyl Decals Celebrating Parks, Movies, and More

Plus, save on decals when you buy three!

Back in April, a massive selection of Walt Disney World vinyl decals arrived at the resort, and now Disneyland fans can join in on the fun!

What’s Happening:

  • A new set of vinyl decals have arrived at the Disneyland Resort, celebrating both Disney Parks and Disney movies.
  • Spotted during a trip to Disneyland on July 17th, fans can take home the decorative stickers that celebrate different lands and characters found at the resort. 
  • This includes Tomorrowland, Fantasyland, Adventureland, and Frontierland, as well as characters like The Muppets, Mickey & Friends, and Captain America. 

  • Beyond that, fans can celebrate their favorite Disney Parks food items and magical parks moments like rope dropping. 

  • Fans of classic Disney Channel will also find decals inspired by Lizzie McGuire, Camp Rock, The Cheetah Girls, and High School Musical

  • You can pick up these new decals for $5.99 each, or for $5 each when you purchase 3. 
  • For those looking to head to the Happiest Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

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Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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Ben Breitbart
Benji is a lifelong Disney fan who also specializes in business and finance. Thankfully for us, he's able to combine these knowledge bases for Laughing Place, analyzing all of the moves The Walt Disney Company makes.
View all articles by Ben Breitbart