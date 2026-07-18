Photos: Disneyland Debuts New Vinyl Decals Celebrating Parks, Movies, and More
Plus, save on decals when you buy three!
Back in April, a massive selection of Walt Disney World vinyl decals arrived at the resort, and now Disneyland fans can join in on the fun!
What’s Happening:
- A new set of vinyl decals have arrived at the Disneyland Resort, celebrating both Disney Parks and Disney movies.
- Spotted during a trip to Disneyland on July 17th, fans can take home the decorative stickers that celebrate different lands and characters found at the resort.
- This includes Tomorrowland, Fantasyland, Adventureland, and Frontierland, as well as characters like The Muppets, Mickey & Friends, and Captain America.
- Beyond that, fans can celebrate their favorite Disney Parks food items and magical parks moments like rope dropping.
- Fans of classic Disney Channel will also find decals inspired by Lizzie McGuire, Camp Rock, The Cheetah Girls, and High School Musical.
- You can pick up these new decals for $5.99 each, or for $5 each when you purchase 3.
- For those looking to head to the Happiest Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Read More Disneyland Resort:
- New 2027 Disney Parks Calendar Arrives at Disneyland Resort
- Photos: Disneyland's Magic Key License Plate Frame Giveaway Has Begun
- Photos: New Anniversary Pins Arrive at Disneyland Resort
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
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