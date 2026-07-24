Holidays at the Disneyland Resort are Starting Even Earlier Than We Thought

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas...

Even at the Disneyland Resort, where Halloween Time starts in August, it is not yet Halloween, but that doesn't mean it's too early to talk about the Holidays at the Disneyland Resort which will get underway this November. And we need to start talking about it a little earlier, because it's all getting started earlier than we thought.

What's Happening:

Disneyland Resort has revealed details for its holiday celebrations this year. Holidays at the Disneyland resort officially gets underway November 13, a full five days earlier than had been previously announced, and runs through January 6, 2027.

New this year will be new holiday outfits for Mickey and Friends. We have concept art showing how Mickey and Minnie Mouse will be dressed for the season.

All of the classic favorites of the Holidays at Disneyland Resort will be returning.

"it's a small world" holiday lighting will make its return.

Inside, "it's a small word" Holiday will return. The exact closure date of the attraction for the annual overlay has not been given.

Haunted Mansion Holiday will of course be held over from the Halloween season and continue through the holiday period.

Believe...In Holiday Magic will return as the Disneyland nighttime spectacular. Sleeping Beauty Castle will also be done up in sparking lights.

And the Christmas Fantasy parade will perform daily, including the return of Santa Claus.

Over at Disney California Adventure, the Festival of Holidays returns, including the food marketplaces.

Disney ¡Viva Navidad! Street Party returns as well with the Three Caballeros

Cars Land will also be done up in holiday neon and we'll see the return of both Luigi's Joy to the Whirl and Mater's Jingle Jamboree

More Disneyland Resort Holiday News:

Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort gets underway August 21 and runs through October 31

Tickets for this year's Oogie Boogie Bash are now on sale and still largely available.