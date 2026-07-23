Disneyland Resort Recently Celebrated Some Unsung Cast Members

Disneyland Resort wouldn't work without these heroes.
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Disneyland Resort recently celebrated the cast members you never see.

What's Happening:

  • Third Shift is the term for those Disneyland resort cast members who work overnight, in the period between when the park closes, and when it opens in the morning.
  • As such, these are cast members who aren't always fully appreciated, as while their work is seen in the parks all the time, they themselves are usually not.

  • Disneyland Resort regularly celebrates these otherwise unsung heroes with special events. The most recent was the night of July 22.
  • Other cast members took over running some attractions and supplying Disneyland food and drink for over 1,800 Third Shift workers to enjoy. There was also a DJ in Tomorrowland Terrace.
  • These cast members also received an exclusive hat with the Third Shift logo which they can wear as part of their official costume as well as outside work hours.

Other Cast Member News:

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Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey