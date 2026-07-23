Disneyland Resort Recently Celebrated Some Unsung Cast Members
Disneyland Resort wouldn't work without these heroes.
Disneyland Resort recently celebrated the cast members you never see.
What's Happening:
- Third Shift is the term for those Disneyland resort cast members who work overnight, in the period between when the park closes, and when it opens in the morning.
- As such, these are cast members who aren't always fully appreciated, as while their work is seen in the parks all the time, they themselves are usually not.
- Disneyland Resort regularly celebrates these otherwise unsung heroes with special events. The most recent was the night of July 22.
- Other cast members took over running some attractions and supplying Disneyland food and drink for over 1,800 Third Shift workers to enjoy. There was also a DJ in Tomorrowland Terrace.
- These cast members also received an exclusive hat with the Third Shift logo which they can wear as part of their official costume as well as outside work hours.
Other Cast Member News:
- One man who never got to attend a celebration like this is Will Ferrell, who recently spoke about his time as a Disneyland cast member, which lasted a single day.
- One group that likely has a lot of late nights in front of them are the cast members recently tasked to lead the Test and Adjust period for Avengers Campus.
- After three decades, Ken Potrock, former President of Disneyland resort has announced his retirement.
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