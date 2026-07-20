Will Ferrell Was a Disneyland Cast Member, But Only For a Day
His "reason for leaving" is epic.
Will Ferrell was once a Disneyland Cast Member, but it didn't last long.
What's Happening:
- In a recent appearance on Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast, actor Will Ferrell revealed that he once worked at Disneyland... for a single day.
- Ferrell says that he showed up for his orientation day but was less than excited when he discovered he would be working a ticket booth rather than one of the "fun jobs" like Jungle Cruise Skipper.
- The Talladega Nights actor also had an option to work at a friend's surf shop, for the same pay, so he decided to take that job instead.
- Ferrell admits he was nervous about quitting after just one day, so he had a friend call and pretend to be him. The friend claimed the reason for leaving was a "tryout with the Dallas Cowboys."
Celebrities Working At Disney Parks:
- I suppose this means we can add Will Ferrell to the list of celebrities that have been Cast Members in the Disney Parks. He was paid for the one day, after all.
- Many other celebrities have worked in Disney Parks before their big break. Disneyland's most famous alum is probably Steve Martin, who started selling guidebooks as a kid before eventually working in the Magic Shop, where his photo still hangs today.
- Other celebrities who have worked at Disney Parks include Backstreet Boys member Kevin Richardson who worked at Disney's Hollywood Studios and actor and comedian Wayne Brady who played Tigger in Florida.
- Jennifer Hudson also worked on Disney Cruise Line before becoming a star.
More Disneyland News:
- Disneyland has some great ticket offers currently running including deals for local Anaheim residents and a great deal for kids.
- Magic Key holders won't want to miss out on this new exclusive license plate frame.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
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