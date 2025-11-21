River Belle Terrace Brings Lunch to the Menu in the New Year at Disneyland
The fan-favorite eatery is cooking up something new, with lunch service debuting in the New Year.
Disneyland fans, prepare to savor something new! Disneyland’s classic eateries is about to expand its menu magic.
What’s Happening:
- River Belle Terrace, known for its charming Southern-inspired ambiance and comfort-food classics, is officially expanding its offerings.
- Starting January 8, River Belle Terrace will officially begin serving lunch, expanding its current schedule which has been limited to Brunch and Dinner.
- Situated along the Rivers of America in Frontierland, River Belle Terrace is loved for its cozy indoor dining room, open-air patio, and hearty menu that blends comfort cooking with a touch of Southern charm.
- While Disney has not yet confirmed specific lunch menu details, guests can likely expect Southern comfort classics, and potentially new lunch-exclusive dishes.
- The Fantasmic! Dining Package that is currently offered for Brunch and Dinner will also see a change on in the new year, as it switches over to Lunch and Dinner.
- Guests can enjoy Brunch (through January 7), Lunch (beginning January 8) or Dinner as part of the Fantasmic! Dining Package.
- The Fantasmic! Lunch Dining Package includes:
- Includes a 3-course prix-fixe meal (starter, entrée and dessert, plus a nonalcoholic beverage).
- Prices start at $64 for adults (ages 10 and up) and $36 for kids (ages 3 to 9). Excludes tax and gratuity.
- Reservations for the Fantasmic! Dining Packages start at 11:00 AM for lunch and 2:00 PM for dinner.
- Disney typically updates menus ahead of a major service change, so more information, and possibly a first look at new dishes, may arrive soon.
- Whether guests are hoping for returning classics or brand-new items, the addition of lunch service is sure to be a welcome upgrade.
