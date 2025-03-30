Disney's Vero Beach Resort Set for Exterior Refurbishment Next Year
The refurbishment will take place during the winter and spring of next year.
Disney’s Vero Beach Resort has announced an exterior refurbishment of the hotel.
What’s Happening:
- Disney’s Vero Beach Resort, located along the Atlantic coast of Florida, has just announced an exterior refurbishment of the resort.
- Lasting from February 9th 2026 through May of 2026, the resort will see refurbishment work on the exterior of the resort, including but not limited to painting, roofing, and other maintenance that will impact guests’ visits.
- The resort website has announced the refurbishment, stating that guests can expect to see and/or hear construction occurring during the daytime hours.
- This construction will likely not hurt the possibility of the annual Tour de Turtles, which has called Disney’s Vero Beach Resort home in recent years.
- In fact, last year’s event featured Disney’s first ever win, with their sponsored turtle swimming the longest distance.
