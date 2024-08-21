planDisney Adds Two New Disney Destinations To Their Line-Up For Assistance

planDisney is adding more Disney locations to their umbrella of helpful tips.
What’s Happening:
- planDisney has just announced that Disneyland Paris and Disney Beach Resorts (Hilton Head and Vero Beach) will now be joining their destination line-up.
- Originally named the Disney Moms Panel, planDisney has been around since 2008, helping guests navigate their upcoming Disney vacations.
- The panel of Disney super-fans and experts answer questions for those heading to Disney destinations around the world.
- Joining the Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, Disney Cruise Line, and Disney Vacation Club, these six Disney destinations are now available for planDisney panelists to help you navigate.
- Want to ask a question of your own? Head to the planDisney website for help for your upcoming vacation.
