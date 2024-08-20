Photos: The Beginning Of A Future Lounge at EPCOT’s Spaceship Earth

With the recently announced new Spaceship Earth lounge coming to EPCOT, many Disney Parks fans are looking up and back as they make their way into the park, checking for signs of progress in the highly visible location of what will become the new lounge experience.

The new lounge will take over a space once designated as a corporate lounge for the various sponsors of Spaceship Earth in the over 40 year history of the park. Pavilions throughout what was once called “Future World” have these spaces, a number of which stand stagnant and unused today, outside of special events and even weddings in some of these locations.

Spaceship Earth, which was sponsored until 2017 by Siemens (and AT&T and Bell Systems prior to this), now has become like so many EPCOT pavilions before it and is currently without corporate sponsorship. The lounge space at this pavilion, notably, is in prominent guest view. And, from the other side of the glass, it provides prominent park views. Especially of the new World Celebration Gardens right outside the window, making the indoor lounge space ideal real estate.

For over 40 years, Spaceship Earth has welcomed visitors to EPCOT as a shining beacon of optimism and hope. This just-announced lounge is inspired by the stories, shapes, and enduring legacy of this timeless icon. Taking inspiration from the geometric sphere, the zen space to gather and enjoy refreshments will be draped with rich textures and warm metallic tones, giving it a mysterious and elegant intimacy.

About half of those who have exited Spaceship Earth through Project Tomorrow may have seen what might become the entrance for the new lounge. Not pictured, a narrow passage near the exit closest to World Nature is blocked off by a black wall marked with a no trespassing, videos, photography, or live streaming sign – which in recent times has indicated a future development zone.

The art pictured above, along with the reveal of the lounge itself, was announced in song at the recent D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim, performed by Skylar Astin and Darren Criss. You can check out that reveal in the cued video below.

Outside of 2025, there is no specific timeline when guests can enter the new Spaceship Earth lounge.