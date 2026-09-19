Photos: Annette's Diner and Casa Giulia Construction Continues at Disney Village
The pair of restaurants are expected to open between the end of this year and early 2027.
Disneyland Paris’ Disney Village is undergoing a massive transformation, with work on a returning restaurant and a brand new dining establishment coming along nicely!
What’s Happening:
- Back in 1992, Disney Parks magic arrived in Europe as Euro Disneyland officially opened to guests.
- Now known as Disneyland Paris, the resort has always featured Disney Village, a massive shopping complex outside of the theme parks.
- Well, Disney Village had remained stuck in the 90s for decades, and in 2022, Disneyland Paris officially kicked off a massive overhaul of the shopping district.
- On a recent trip to the resort, Laughing Place had a chance to check out the ongoing construction around Disney Village.
- One of the shopping district's classic offerings, Annette’s Diner, has been closed for renovations for nearly the entirety of 2026.
- With its planned early 2027 reopening, there is still tons of work being done on the outside of the classic 1950s dining experience.
- Covered in scrims, the only thing that’s currently visible is the large awnings of the nearly airplane hanger shaped structure.
- The renovation is set to honor the classic 1950s aesthetics, while bringing the facilities up to date.
- Just across the way, a new dining experience called Casa Giulia is really starting to take shape.
- While we got a look at the interior earlier this week, the exterior of the Italian sit-down restaurant also looks to be nearing completion.
- The new restaurant is expected to open at the end of this year.
- For those looking to head to Disneyland Paris, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Read More Disneyland Paris:
- Photos: Newly Remodeled Sports Bar & Lounge in Disney Village at Disneyland Paris
- Photos: Frontierland Gets a Colorful Día de los Muertos Makeover at Disneyland Paris
- Disneyland Paris' Disney Village is Already Planning the Next Phase of Redevelopment
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
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