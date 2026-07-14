Photos: Disneyland Updates Population Sign in Celebration of 1 Billion Visitors
The feat was achieved earlier this month.
Recently, Disneyland welcomed its 1 billionth visitor, and the Disneyland Railroad station’s population has been updating to celebrate the milestone.
What’s Happening:
- On July 3rd, 2026, Disneyland welcomed its milestone 1 billionth guest into the Happiest Place on Earth!
- Just ahead of the park's 71st birthday, honorary 1 billionth guest Andres Robles and his family became a permanent part of Disney history.
- Robles, who was celebrating his 8th birthday, got to help unveil a new population sign on top of Main Street Station.
- On a recent trip to Disneyland Resort, Laughing Place had the chance to check out the new population marker.
- Visible from the park entrance, the small indicator sits just above the massive Mickey Mouse topiary, which is still decorated for the Celebrate Happy 70th anniversary celebration.
- This is the last time any of us will see a zero added to that sign, as the next one will be at 10 billion, which would take approximately 639 years from now if attendance remains consistent from the past 71 years.
- Make sure you take a moment to celebrate the milestone next time you are visiting the park.
- For those looking to head to the Happiest Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Read More Disneyland Resort:
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- Boo! New Halloween Shirts Arrive at Disneyland’s Star Traders
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
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