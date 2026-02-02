Photos: Donald and Daisy Duck Relocate Meet-and-Greet at Disney’s Animal Kingdom After DinoLand U.S.A. Closure
Donald and Daisy's former spot has gone the way of the dinosaur...
Guests visiting Disney’s Animal Kingdom may notice a familiar, feathered pair has found a brand-new place to strike a pose. With recent changes reshaping the park’s landscape, Donald and Daisy Duck have officially packed up their Dino-themed digs and waddled over to a fresh meet-and-greet location.
What’s Happening:
- Following the closure of the remaining areas of DinoLand U.S.A. on February 1, Donald and Daisy Duck have relocated their character meet-and-greet to a new spot along the pathway to the right as guests enter Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
- The change comes as part of the ongoing evolution of the park, offering visitors a new chance to see the beloved duo without venturing into the now-closed land.
- For years, Donald and Daisy greeted guests in DinoLand during Donald’s Dino-Bash!, a playful celebration that leaned into Donald’s prehistoric “expertise.”
- With DinoLand officially in the rearview mirror, the characters have seamlessly transitioned to a more central, accessible location.
- Donald and Daisy have ditched the colorful dino-themed costumes for outfits perfect for a safari.
- The new meet-and-greet setting provides a different atmosphere for photos. Positioned near the park entrance, the updated location allows guests to kick off their Animal Kingdom day with a visit from Donald and Daisy, or end it on a high note before heading out.
- Character locations frequently shift as Disney’s Animal Kingdom continues its transformation, especially with DinoLand now closed. Guests planning a visit should keep an eye on the My Disney Experience app for the most up-to-date character appearance times and locations.
More Disney’s Animal Kingdom News:
- DinoLand is Officially Extinct as the Area Gets Removed from the Walt Disney World App
- Photos: New "The Lion King" Mural Debuts Near Disney's Animal Kingdom's Harambe Market
- Photos: Take Home the Tree of Life with a New Succulent Planter at Disney's Animal Kingdom
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com