Photos: Holiday Decorations Begin to Arrive Throughout the Downtown Disney District

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Downtown Disney!

We've already spotted Christmas decorations along Main Street, U.S.A. Not to feel left out, let’s take a stroll through Downtown Disney and see how they’re preparing for the most wonderful time of the year!

Character statues can be found throughout the shopping and dining district, like Anna, Elsa and Olaf, seen above, and Mickey and friends, seen below.

Twinkling snowflake lights flank the waterfall and planters near Naples Ristorante e Bar.

Add in some Christmas trees and you have the perfect landscape for a winter wonderland!

The shop windows of the World of Disney store are celebrating Disneyland’s transformation into “The Merriest Place on Earth."

Disney Storyland Boutique features an updated marquee with a bit of added holiday flair.

The main Downtown Disney Christmas tree can be found near lululemon and the Disneyland Hotel.

The entrance to Downtown Disney has also received some festive additions in bright green and red.

More Holidays at the Disneyland Resort: