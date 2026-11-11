Photos: Main Street, U.S.A. Begins to Get Decked Out for Holidays at the Disneyland Resort
The magic of the holiday season officially kicks off this Friday, November 13!
We're two days away from the launch of Holidays at the Disneyland Resort, and Main Street, U.S.A. is already beginning to look its spirited best.
The first thing guests will notice when they step onto the early 20th century streets of Main Street, U.S.A. at Disneyland is that the giant Christmas tree has been placed in Town Square.
The buildings of Main Street, such as the Emporium and the Magic Shop, have received their festive garland.
Wreaths hang from lampposts up and down the street.
One final element to tie it all together will be the hanging Mickey garlands across the street, which already have their wiring installed.
More Holidays at the Disneyland Resort:
- Holidays at the Disneyland Resort are set to return this year from November 13 through January 6, 2027.
- Plenty of returning favorites are back this year, such as A Christmas Fantasy Parade, “it’s a small world" Holiday, and more.
- After taking last year off, World of Color: Season of Light returns to Disney California Adventure.
- Plenty of holiday merchandise has already begun to hit store shelves around the Resort, including a festive new Starbucks collection.
- And what would the holidays be without some delicious savory and sweet treats!
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