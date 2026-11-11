Photos: Main Street, U.S.A. Begins to Get Decked Out for Holidays at the Disneyland Resort

The magic of the holiday season officially kicks off this Friday, November 13!

We're two days away from the launch of Holidays at the Disneyland Resort, and Main Street, U.S.A. is already beginning to look its spirited best.

The first thing guests will notice when they step onto the early 20th century streets of Main Street, U.S.A. at Disneyland is that the giant Christmas tree has been placed in Town Square.

The buildings of Main Street, such as the Emporium and the Magic Shop, have received their festive garland.

Wreaths hang from lampposts up and down the street.

One final element to tie it all together will be the hanging Mickey garlands across the street, which already have their wiring installed.

More Holidays at the Disneyland Resort: