New Way to Pay: Downtown Disney Parking Lot Removes Kiosks, Adds Ability to Pay from Phone

Guests utilizing the Downtown Disney parking lot will be able to take advantage of a new way to pay!

What’s Happening:

The Downtown Disney parking lot adjacent to Pixar Place Hotel is a popular place for guests looking to enjoy the shopping and dining of Disneyland Resort without committing to a day at the parks.

Unlike the Toy Story, Mickey & Friends, and Pixar Pals parking areas, the Downtown Disney parking lot charges guests based on how long they spend parked.

Upon exiting the parking lot, guests would need to stop at a kiosk to pay for parking or do it at one of the exit booths.

Well, now, shoppers and diners can streamline their exit by paying for their parking on their phone.

The kiosks are now blocked off, but new signs have popped up encouraging guests to scan the QR code on the back of their tickets to pay for parking directly from their phones.

The new streamlining is aimed at preventing long lines at both the parking kiosks and at the exit of the lot, especially during periods when large groups of guests are exiting at the same time.

Parking at Downtown Disney is a tad tricky, as it can quickly outweigh the cost of standard parking.

Starting at $10 for the first hour, parking rates quickly jump to $7 dollars per 30 minutes, meaning guests who do not intend on purchasing anything in Downtown Disney will have paid more than standard parking in just 3 hours.

However, with a $20 purchase, guests can get an additional 3 hours included in the $10 parking fee, and an extra 5 hours with a sit down dining experience.

This means the minutes count when paying for parking.

If you are pushing your luck and had to pay for a kiosk, you may find yourself paying extra for parking just for the queue time.

For those thinking about parking at Downtown Disney for their entire day, the parking fee maxes out at $66 per day, more than preferred parking.

The upgraded convenience is a welcome change to the lot.

