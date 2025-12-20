Dude Perfect Dudes Arrive on New Disney Destiny As Popular Cruising Stereotypes In New Video
Dude, where's my ship?!
A new video from Dude Perfect shows off the new Disney Destiny, and might hit a nerve or two for frequent cruisers as they demonstrate some popular cruising stereotypes.
What’s Happening:
- Dude Perfect has teamed up with Disney Parks and Disney Cruise Line and are sharing some cruise stereotypes that they’ve seen while aboard the new Disney Destiny - the latest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet.
- The dudes from Dude Perfect, known for their fun videos and challenges, were on board the new ship showing off some of the stereotypes that any person who voyages on the Disney Cruise Line should be aware of… kind of.
- They start by showcasing matching t-shirts that they wear throughout their dinners - of course someone mixes up what shirt on what day. A clever way of showing off the new Pride Lands: Feast of The Lion King onboard the ship.
- They then jump to the Hero Zone, an indoor-sports facility on board to show off the “Kid at Heart” dad stereotype through a rousing round of basketball and air-hockey, before jumping to the AquaMouse waterslide and running to a character meet and greet.
- We then meet “The Seat Saver” who does whatever he can to save those precious pool chairs for themselves. Avid cruisers - both Disney and other lines - know that this is easily the most triggering stereotype that is featured in their video. We see one of the dudes putting caution tape around their chairs and even throwing fake snakes to keep the chairs for themselves. Not to spoil the party, we here at Laughing Place do not condone their behavior, or provoking any pool chair protectors aboard cruise ships.
- Lastly, we meet the guy who refuses to put on sunscreen, only to wake up from a poolside nap with an incredible sunburn, heading to the nearby soft serve station for some quick relief. Again, we here at Laughing Place do not condone pouring soft serve ice cream onto your chest.
- Check out the fun in their new video below:
- This is not the first time the Dudes of Dude Perfect have teamed up with Disney Parks, recently they broke a record visiting all 12 Disney Parks around the globe.
- The Dudes of Dude Perfect explore the new Disney Destiny in their video, which took its maiden voyage last month out of Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
- The new ship draws on the legacies of Disney’s larger-than-life heroes and villains to create a legendary cruise steeped in the lore of Disney stories. The new ship features brand new venues and unique experiences that add to the extraordinary entertainment, world-class dining and unparalleled hospitality that make every Disney Cruise Line vacation legendary.
- The ship is currently in an inaugural season of four- and five-night cruises to The Bahamas and Western Caribbean, including visits to one or both of Disney Cruise Line’s island destinations, Disney Castaway Cay and Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.
- For more information about a voyage on the new ship or any other in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
