Step Into the Hero Zone: Where Fun Meets Fitness on the Disney Destiny

Embrace your inner Super and unleash your imagination in this futuristic sports arena.
by , (Photography) |
Guests aboard the Disney Destiny can get active and competitive with a visit to the Hero Zone, an Incredibles-inspired futuristic sports arena.

The Hero Zone is a futuristic, free-play sports arena where guests enjoy friendly competition including basketball, soccer and a variety of table-top games, such as table tennis, air hockey, and foosball.

The Incredi-Games take place in the Hero Zone, inviting families to conquer an obstacle course with physical challenges themed to the characters from Pixar’s The Incredibles.

Plus, there’s plenty of room for spectators to enjoy the action and cheer on their fellow cruisers from the sidelines or up in the balcony viewing zone.

Guests can fill up their water bottles at the Hero Zone.

The Hero Zone also appears on the Disney Wish and Disney Treasure, where we got a look at The Incredi-Games in action.

