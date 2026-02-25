Duffy and Friends Play Days Returns to Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Starting in March
The annual event returns as Duffy and his friends invite you to enjoy adventures throughout the park.
Even more Duffy magic is making its way to Hong Kong Disneyland with the annual return of the Duffy and Friends Play Days.
What’s Happening:
- The beloved annual event Duffy and Friends Play Days will return to the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort from March 20 through June 7, 2026.
- Duffy and his friends will debut new sailor-themed outfits at the Duffy and Friends Play House on Main Street, U.S.A.
- “StellaLou’s Wonderful Wishes Ballet” will return to the Storybook Theater this year, where StellaLou gets to fulfill her greatest dream of performing with the Hong Kong Ballet.
- Thanks to the support of her dear friends, including Duffy, LinaBell, Gelatoni, and you, she has pirouetted through practice, overcome challenges, and achieved one of her biggest dreams.
- All seven of Duffy's friends, including ShellieMay, Gelatoni, StellaLou, CookieAnn, ‘Olu Mel, and LinaBell, will join "Disney Friends Live: Party at the Castle!" – a castle stage show created for Hong Kong Disneyland's 20th anniversary.
- The show invites guests to a concert-style experience that not only features the new 20th anniversary anthem, but also two new original songs!
- Discover unique photography spots as you travel with your plush toys through the park's enchanting realms. Look for five new areas perfect for capturing memorable moments.
- One such photo spot shared features Duffy and the gang riding aboard a miniature Jungle River Cruise boat.
- Over at the hotels of the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, guests can upgrade their rooms to experience Mickey & Duffy's Springtime Voyage, with some special in-room themed surprises.
- It wouldn't be a special event without exclusive food and merchandise! On the merchandise front, a new line of sailor-themed items will be released for the event.
- Some bear-y sweet treats will also be available, such as these delicious looking character pastries and a chocolate ice cream cone with some Duffy flair.
- The fun of Duffy and Friends Play Days returns to Hong Kong Disneyland from March 20 through June 7, 2026.
Hong Kong Disneyland Welcomes the Year of the Horse:
- Drums thundered, vibrant red and gold shimmered in the morning light, and beloved Disney friends gathered before the castle as Hong Kong Disneyland welcomed the Year of the Horse with a dazzling Lunar New Year celebration.
- Guests visiting Hong Kong Disneyland were treated to a festive Lunar New Year Special Celebration Moment in front of the park’s castle, where a special character processional filled Main Street, U.S.A. with joy, prosperity, and Disney magic.
- The celebratory moment brought together Disney characters in auspicious attire alongside resort leadership to mark the start of the new year in spectacular style.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com