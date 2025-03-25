Family Files Lawsuit Against Disney After Allegations That a Cast Member Recorded An Upskirt Video of a Teenager in 2023

Jorge Diaz Vega was arrested in 2023 after Orange County deputies discovered approximately 500 upskirt videos on his mobile phone.

A family has filed a lawsuit against Disney following allegations that an employee recorded an upskirt video of a teenager in 2023.

What’s Happening:

A teenage girl's family is taking legal action against Disney following an incident in which a cast member was reportedly seen filming up her skirt at Hollywood Studios, according to WESH 2 News

Jorge Diaz Vega was arrested in 2023 when Orange County deputies discovered approximately 500 upskirt videos on his mobile device.

At that time, Vega was employed at the Dok-Ondar's Den of Antiquities store located in Galaxy's Edge.

He allegedly admitted to having recorded the videos over a span of six years. Among the victims was a 14-year-old girl who was visiting her grandmother from Michigan.

Investigators were informed by her that Vega deliberately dropped a toy, and as he leaned down to retrieve it, he positioned his phone beneath her dress to record.

On Friday, the teenager's family initiated a lawsuit in Orange County court.

The text indicates that upon realizing the situation, the girl felt physically ill.

The lawsuit says, "(The victim) began hysterically crying and screaming, and the child ran into a nearby restroom and began dry-heaving, vomiting, and suffering a panic attack."

The lawsuit claims that Disney failed to take adequate measures to safeguard the girl from Diaz Vega, despite prior incidents related to him.

He was allegedly found recording beneath the skirt of a female colleague, but he remained employed.

As the lawsuit says, "(Disney) deliberately engaged in outrageous misconduct by creating and allowing an environment to exist where an employee had the means and opportunity to secretly video-record the Plaintiffs minor grandchild under the child's dress."

The family says that Disney and Vega are responsible for negligence, invasion of privacy, and the intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Vega is currently involved in two criminal cases related to video voyeurism. According to court documents, his attorney is requesting that a judge rule him incompetent to face trial.

