Family Files Lawsuit Against Disney After Allegations That a Cast Member Recorded An Upskirt Video of a Teenager in 2023
Jorge Diaz Vega was arrested in 2023 after Orange County deputies discovered approximately 500 upskirt videos on his mobile phone.
A family has filed a lawsuit against Disney following allegations that an employee recorded an upskirt video of a teenager in 2023.
What’s Happening:
- A teenage girl's family is taking legal action against Disney following an incident in which a cast member was reportedly seen filming up her skirt at Hollywood Studios, according to WESH 2 News.
- Jorge Diaz Vega was arrested in 2023 when Orange County deputies discovered approximately 500 upskirt videos on his mobile device.
- At that time, Vega was employed at the Dok-Ondar's Den of Antiquities store located in Galaxy's Edge.
- He allegedly admitted to having recorded the videos over a span of six years. Among the victims was a 14-year-old girl who was visiting her grandmother from Michigan.
- Investigators were informed by her that Vega deliberately dropped a toy, and as he leaned down to retrieve it, he positioned his phone beneath her dress to record.
- On Friday, the teenager's family initiated a lawsuit in Orange County court.
- The text indicates that upon realizing the situation, the girl felt physically ill.
- The lawsuit says, "(The victim) began hysterically crying and screaming, and the child ran into a nearby restroom and began dry-heaving, vomiting, and suffering a panic attack."
- The lawsuit claims that Disney failed to take adequate measures to safeguard the girl from Diaz Vega, despite prior incidents related to him.
- He was allegedly found recording beneath the skirt of a female colleague, but he remained employed.
- As the lawsuit says, "(Disney) deliberately engaged in outrageous misconduct by creating and allowing an environment to exist where an employee had the means and opportunity to secretly video-record the Plaintiffs minor grandchild under the child's dress."
- The family says that Disney and Vega are responsible for negligence, invasion of privacy, and the intentional infliction of emotional distress.
- Vega is currently involved in two criminal cases related to video voyeurism. According to court documents, his attorney is requesting that a judge rule him incompetent to face trial.
