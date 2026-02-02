$1 Billion Deal: Four Seasons Orlando Resort Set for New Ownership

The luxury hotel is located on Walt Disney World Resort property.
Four Seasons Orlando Resort, which is located on Walt Disney World property, appears poised to be getting a new owner.

  • Bloomberg reports that BDT & MSD Partners is close to acquiring the Four Seasons Orlando Resort from Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. – in a deal that would see them pay more than $1 billion to acquire two Four Seasons resorts.
  • The other resort is the Four Seasons in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, while the Orlando property alone is valued at roughly $750 million.
  • Host acquired the 444-room Four Seasons Orlando in 2021, paying $610 million for the property at a moment when the post-pandemic travel boom was boosting resorts.
  • The Four Seasons is one of the few hotels located on Walt Disney World property that is not operated by the mouse.

