Swapping Parks, Swapping Roles in the "Freakier Friday" Disney Parks Challenge
Freaky Friday meets Main Street, U.S.A. with Jeremiah Good and Mike Celestino
Laughing Place’s own Jeremiah Good and Mike Celestino went full Freaky Friday… minus the body swap… by trading itineraries for the Freakier Friday Disney Parks Challenge!
What’s Happening:
- Jeremiah and Mike were challenged to participate in the Freakier Friday Disney Parks Challenge on TikTok. In the challenge, they each created a list of three different park attractions for the other to experience in both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.
- Starting at the castles of Disneyland and Magic Kingdom, the two kicked off their coast-to-coast challenge.
- Mike, holding down Disneyland, was tasked with braving some less-than-ideal attractions like squeezing into the Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage, paddling away on the Davy Crockett Explorer Canoes, and spinning high above on the Astro Orbitor.
- Meanwhile, over on the East Coast, Jeremiah was bouncing between EPCOT and Magic Kingdom. His mission: Start with a ride on the monorail from Magic Kingdom to EPCOT, give a quick “thanks" to the Phoenecians on Spaceship Earth, hop the monorail back to Magic Kingdom for a splash down on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, and cap it off with a relaxing lap on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover.
- They may not have lived out their dream park days, but much like Anna and Tess did in Freakier Friday, they embraced the chaos and made the most of it.
- Check out their wild Disney Parks switcheroo here:
About Freakier Friday:
- Much like Freaky Friday, in Freakier Friday, a mother and daughter magically switch bodies after a mysterious event, forcing them to live each other’s lives for a day and navigate each other’s responsibilities, relationships, and challenges while desperately trying to switch back.
- We reviewed Freakier Friday and found the film to be “a fast-paced, highly entertaining, easy watch capturing a flawless balance of nostalgia and new adventures."
More Freakier Friday News:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com