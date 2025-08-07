Schwarzkopf Wants You to "Switch Your Story" with Freakier Friday Campaign
The hair care giant is launching its "Switch Your Story" campaign and mobile salon experience in celebration of the highly anticipated sequel.
In a first-of-its-kind collaboration for the brand, Schwarzkopf has partnered with Walt Disney Studios to become the Official Hair Brand for the upcoming film, Freakier Friday, which hits theaters nationwide on August 8, 2025.
What’s Happening:
- The iconic hair brand is celebrating the film's body-switching theme with a multi-platform campaign inviting consumers to embrace their own transformations.
- Inspired by the movie’s plot, Schwarzkopf is encouraging consumers and professionals to see how a hair color change can spark confidence and self-expression with their “Switch Your Story" Campaign.
- The film's star, Lindsay Lohan, is the newest face of Schwarzkopf. She is working with her longtime colorist and Schwarzkopf's U.S. Creative Director, Tracey Cunningham. For the movie, Lohan rocks a "lustrous strawberry blonde" as Anna, but has since returned to a "Soft Gloss Blonde" post-filming.
- Schwarzkopf's branded mobile salon was on-site at the Los Angeles premiere on July 22, offering guests styling services like hair tinsel and charms. Attendees could also use an AI-powered "Magic Mirror" to virtually try on different hair colors.
- Fans got the same VIP experience with pop ups at Manhattan Village in Los Angeles in July.
What They’re Saying:
- Teresa Cordova, Head of Schwarzkopf Masterbrand U.S: “Freakier Friday reminds us how powerful it can be to switch things up, and at Schwarzkopf, we believe that every hair color change marks the start of a new chapter in your story, as a brand trusted by both salon professionals and at-home users, we're proud to create high-performance formulas that help people express who they are today and who they are becoming."
About 'Freaky Friday' (2003)
- The 2003 movie was actually the third Disney adaptation of the story. It was preceded by a 1995 TV movie and the original 1976 film starring a young Jodie Foster and Barbara Harris.
- All the films are based on the 1972 novel of the same name by Mary Rodgers.
- For her role as aspiring musician Anna Coleman, Lindsay Lohan spent about a month learning how to play the guitar.
- The song Ultimate, performed by Anna's band in the film's climactic House of Blues scene, was a major hit on Radio Disney and helped launch the film's successful soundtrack.
- The film was a massive critical and box office success, grossing over $160 million worldwide and cementing Lohan's status as a leading teen star.
- Jamie Lee Curtis received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her performance.
