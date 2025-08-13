It's Time to Get Your Tess On for a "Freakier Friday" Fan Event at The El Capitan Theatre

A special lookalike screening with Jamie Lee Curtis highlights the El Capitan Theatre's run of the new Disney sequel.

Get ready to switch it up! Disney’s highly anticipated sequel, Freakier Friday, is celebrating its run at the historic El Capitan Theatre with a special fan screening this week that you won't want to miss.

What’s Happening:

The magic of Hollywood is getting a freaky twist with a limited-time engagement of “Freakier Friday" at The El Capitan Theatre from August 8 to August 24.

This Friday, August 15, at 7:30pm, join star Jamie Lee Curtis for a special screening event. Come dressed as her iconic character, Tess Coleman, and receive a complimentary popcorn!

Before every screening, get in the groove with a DJ dance party. The theatre also features a display of costumes and props from the movie for an up-close look. A pre-show warning is in effect: The party contains several sequences with imagery and sustained flashing lights that may affect those susceptible to photosensitive epilepsy.

The film picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured their identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the challenges of merging two families, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.

Daily showtimes are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:15pm, 7:30pm, and 10:30pm. Tickets are $25 for adults and $22 for children (3-11) and seniors (60+).

The theatre is offering Sensory Inclusive (Aug. 19 & 23), Open Caption (Aug. 20 & 24), and Spanish Dubbed (Aug 17 & 21) screenings on select dates.

For $63, get four reserved tickets for your family. Note this offer is not available for the Fan Event screening.

We previously reviewed Freakier Friday, finding it to be a great successor to the original.

More Magic at the El Capitan

Beyond the screen, the El Capitan offers a theatrical experience unlike any other.

Before the lights dim, guests are often treated to the magnificent sounds of the theatre’s legendary 4-manual, 37-rank Wurlitzer organ, one of only a few of its kind still in operation.

The curated prop and costume display for "Freakier Friday" offers a fantastic photo opportunity and a chance to appreciate the film's craftsmanship.

About The Freaky Friday Legacy

The concept of a mother and daughter switching bodies has been a beloved story for generations, originating long before the 2003 film.

The story began with the 1972 children's novel Freaky Friday by Mary Rodgers. In the book, the switch happens on a Friday the 13th after an argument, with no magical fortune cookie involved.

Disney first adapted the book into a film starring Barbara Harris as the mother and a young Jodie Foster as the daughter, Annabel. This classic set the cinematic stage for the story's enduring appeal.

The story was reimagined for television in the '90s, starring Shelley Long and Gaby Hoffmann. This version introduced a magical amulet as the catalyst for the switch.

The version most known and loved stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan. Its blend of comedy, heart, and a pop-punk soundtrack (featuring Lohan's character's band, Pink Slip) made it an instant classic.

The enduring theme across all versions is the power of empathy, as mother and daughter are forced to literally walk in each other's shoes, leading to a deeper understanding and appreciation for one another.

